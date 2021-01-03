Heaters, electric blankets a hazard: fire department

By Yao Yueh-hung and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Improper use of heating devices poses a fire hazard, the Taipei City Fire Department said on Thursday, adding that people should only use the devices as described in their manuals.

A drastic temperature drop in the past few days has led to increased usage and purchases of heaters and electric blankets, which over the past two years have caused nearly 75 percent of all fire alarms that have gone off in the city, the department said.

Heaters should not be used near flammable items such as blankets, mattresses and clothing, it said.

Kerosene heaters should only be used in well-ventilated rooms, the department said.

When using a electric blanket, people should not fold it, as that might cause a short-circuit, it said.

Those who sleep under an electric blanket should turn it off once it has reached the desired temperature or, if available on the device, set a timer to prevent the blanket from overheating when they are asleep, possibly causing injury, it said.

Ventilation openings of heaters that have not been used for a while should be cleaned before usage, while the device itself should be carefully inspected before use, it said, adding that wires are prone to damage caused by being stored for a long time or rodents.

The smell of burnt plastic is an indicator of damage, the department said, adding that if such a smell occurs when using new products and persists during use, people should return them.

If replacing devices, people should buy those certified by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the department said.