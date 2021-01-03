The owners of a Japanese-style izakaya food pub in New Taipei City’s Lujhou District (蘆洲) have through 2019 and last year prepared 300 lunchboxes per month for disadvantaged students, free of charge.
Thirty-year-old Hsu Jui-hsi (許睿熙) and his 23-year-old brother Hsu Pin-jui (許品濬) said they have received aid from welfare organization World Vision when they were young, so they want to “give back to those in need.”
“With our actions, we hope to encourage students to hold their heads high and stay strong,” the brothers said.
Photo: Weng Yu-huang, Taipei Times
They hope that those who received the lunchboxes will prosper and one day also help others, they said.
Until 2009, when Hsu Jui-hsi graduated from high school, they had not often been able to eat out, the brothers said.
Hsu Jui-hsi said that he was often jealous of those who could enjoy good food at a restaurant, but now that he runs an izakaya, he wants to help children in the same position.
Talking about his career, he said that it has not been all smooth sailing.
The brothers have started with a food stall and worked their way up, he said.
Shen Mei-hua (沈美華), the principal of Sanmin High School in Lujhou, said that the brothers in May 2019 first visited the school and later started volunteering to provide the lunchboxes.
About 120 students at the school benefit from the project every month, Shen said.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the brothers last year continued providing the school with lunchboxes and even invited 40 students to dine at the izakaya last month.
Students who benefited from the project said that they hope to emulate the brothers’ actions.
One student, identified as A-ming (阿明), said that only due to the brothers, he did not go hungry.
The brothers are also working with Fuying Junior-High School in Sinjhuang District (新莊), Shen said.
“We want to thank the brothers for their generosity, and hope that all students benefiting from the projects will emulate their actions and bring warmth to other disadvantaged people,” Shen said.
Taipei and New Taipei City rescuers were last night searching for an Indonesian student who fell into the Tamsui River (淡水河) during a New Year’s party cruise. The Taipei Police Department said that 26 Indonesian students were aboard a rented yacht for a New Year’s Eve party, when at about 5am yesterday a 19-year-old reveler fell overboard. The student fell off the boat, rented from Bok Cruise Co, as it passed by the Chong Yang Bridge (重陽大橋), which spans the river between Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) and New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), on its return to Taipei’s Dadaocheng Wharf (大稻埕碼頭), the
BAFFLING CASE: Case No. 790 tested negative for IgM and positive for IgG, indicating that a second positive was probably from his August infection, not a new one The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced two imported cases of COVID-19 in arrivals from the Philippines and the US. Each provided a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result before boarding a flight to Taiwan and neither showed COVID-19 symptoms, the center said. Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesperson, said that one of the cases is a Filipino in his 30s who arrived for work on Dec. 14. The man stayed at a centralized quarantine facility after arrival and tested positive in a mandatory test before his quarantine ended on Sunday, Chuang said. The
Seven foreign professionals, including a translator from the UK, have gained approval for naturalization without surrendering their original citizenship, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday. The seven people have special qualifications in the fields of education, technology, economics, medicine and agriculture, the ministry said in a statement. British national Peter Whittle, a resident of Taiwan for more than 35 years, has made significant contributions to the country, most notably in the field of Chinese-to-English translation and as an English-language consultant for various government agencies, the ministry said. Over the years, Whittle has helped bridge communications between the international community
China’s Fuzhou-Pingtan railway is not a military threat to Taiwan, a defense expert said on Saturday as Beijing opened a rail bridge that links Pingtan Island to Fuzhou Province. Pingtan Island is about 130km northwest of Taiwan and the new bridge could reportedly allow train movements between China’s Fuzhou and the island in as little as 35 minutes. Hsu Chih-hsiang (許智翔), a post-doctoral researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said that the railway’s economic and political value is greater than its military potential to China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Well-utilized railways could greatly benefit an army, as the