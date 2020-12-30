Taichung Prison authorities on Monday said that they have not received an application from former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) to host a radio show next year, amid speculation that doing so would contravene his medical parole.
While serving a 20-year sentence for money laundering and bribery, Chen was released from the prison on medical parole on Jan. 6, 2015, because of his deteriorating health.
Among the conditions of his parole is the requirement that he apply for approval from Taichung Prison to undertake any public activity other than seeking medical attention. Hosting a radio show would seem to fall under that category.
Photo: CNA
Chen, who was president from 2000 to 2008, announced earlier on Monday that he would be hosting a one-hour show for Kaohsiung-based Smile Radio (微微笑廣播網) every Sunday starting on Sunday.
Chen wrote on Facebook that he would use the show to interview those who have inspiring life stories to share with the public.
Chen’s son, Chen Chih-chung (陳致中), said that his father would not comment on politics during the show, and that his father had notified the Ministry of Justice, which is in charge of Taichung Prison, of his plans.
The ministry did not confirm that it had received the notification.
When Chen Shui-bian’s medical parole was granted, he was prohibited from making stage appearances or public speeches, expressing political views or giving interviews to the media, or else have his parole revoked.
