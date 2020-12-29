Businesses caught supplying meat products falsely labeled as “Taiwan pork” could face fines of up to NT$4 million (US$140,228), effective Friday, the Council of Agriculture said.
Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) on Saturday said that when a meat product is labeled “Taiwan pork,” it should mean that its main raw materials are sourced locally.
Businesses, including supermarkets, restaurants and food vendors, caught using false or misleading labeling could be fined NT$40,000 to NT$4 million, based on the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法), he said.
His comments came after the Legislative Yuan on Thursday voted to approve a slew of administrative directives related to a government decision to lift restrictions on imports of pork containing traces of ractopamine and US beef from cattle older than 30 months.
Authorities are reviewing the more than 10,000 local businesses that have applied for the “Taiwan pork” logo to prove that their main raw materials are truly domestically sourced, Chen said.
The logo is a new branding initiative launched on Dec. 1 by the council, and is designed to help customers distinguish whether shops and restaurants are using predominantly local or imported pork.
Meanwhile, data on the volume of domestic and imported pork on the Taiwanese market would be posted daily on the Web sites of the council and the Ministry of Health and Welfare from next year, Chen added.
MISUNDERSTANDING? The government said it would withdraw from the production line donation, but the Tainan firm denied that it would involve any commercial profit The government would withdraw from a firm’s plan to “donate” mask production lines to the Czech Republic if it involves the Taiwanese company making a profit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, while announcing that the ministry would also donate a mask production line to Prague through government channels. The Central News Agency (CNA) on Sunday reported that Tainan-based automatic device manufacturer Autoland Technology Co (東建安) was set to realize its promise to Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil to donate five automated mask production lines to the European nation, a promise it made in September to thank Vystrcil for visiting
The US Congress on Monday passed an appropriations bill for the next fiscal year that included the Taiwan Assurance Act. The act would regularize arms sales and transfers to Taiwan, support the nation’s participation in international bodies and require the US Department of State to review its guidance regarding Taiwan-US relations. US President Donald Trump is expected to sign the appropriations bill into law when it arrives on his desk in the coming days, CNN reported. US representatives Eliot Engel and Michael McCaul, a Democrat and Republican respectively, sponsored the act in April last year and the House of Representatives unanimously passed it
The High Court yesterday sentenced Chang Shu-ching (張淑晶), who leased out rooms in New Taipei City, to nine years and eight months in prison for defrauding tenants. The judges convicted Chang on 23 charges: four counts of fraud, one count of extortion and 18 counts of false accusations against 78 tenants. In the first ruling in 2018, she was sentenced to eight years and two months. While the second ruling can be appealed, if it is upheld, 14 months of the total sentence could be commuted to a fine, which would leave a prison term of eight years and six months. Chang, 51, was
CHECKING IT TWICE: All four people presented negative COVID-19 test results before boarding their flights, but all but one reported experiencing symptoms after arriving The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total to 780. The new cases involve people arriving from Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and the US, who all presented a negative COVID-19 test result issued within 72 hours of boarding their flight, the center said in a statement. The case from the Philippines is a woman in her 30s who arrived in Taiwan to work on Dec. 10 and was quarantined at a government-designated center, the center said. The woman on Wednesday was tested prior to leaving mandatory 14-day quarantine and the result came back positive