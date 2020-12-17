Park offers tips to hikers on how to avoid getting lost

By Liu Pin-chuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Yushan National Park Management Office on Friday last week offered tips to people on how to keep their bearings as it reported that eight, or 17 percent, of all incidents at the park as of October involved people getting lost.

The Nantou County mountain ranges also reported a 70 percent spike in hikers losing their way during the period.

The park management advised people to follow the acronym STOP — stop, think, observe and plan — to avoid getting lost.

Mountain rescuers in the Yushan National Park in Nantou County help hikers who had lost their way in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Yushan National Park Management Office

Those who have lost their way should stop and try to calm themselves, which would prevent them from traveling further down the wrong path while conserving their strength, the office said.

They should try to recall and think at which point during their trek they might have made a mistake, such as taking a wrong turn or losing sight of fellow hikers, it said.

They should try to head back to that place, instead of trying to blaze a trail for themselves, the office said.

If they cannot be sure where they might have become lost, they should try to make their way to an open space or where they would be easily spotted, and wait for rescue or for their group to pass by on its way back, it said.

Hikers should take account of their gear and food supply, nearby surroundings for sources of water or a cave for shelter, and for potential sources of danger, such as wild animals or spots where landslides could occur, the office said.

Once having taken stock of their situation, they should make plans on how to efficiently use what they have on them, where they would stay when night falls, and how to keep warm and prevent hypothermia, the office added.

While hiking in mountains has inherent risks, these can be mostly mitigated with proper planning and preparation, the office said, adding that as long as people can control the risk factors, they can enjoy their time out in nature.