The Yushan National Park Management Office on Friday last week offered tips to people on how to keep their bearings as it reported that eight, or 17 percent, of all incidents at the park as of October involved people getting lost.
The Nantou County mountain ranges also reported a 70 percent spike in hikers losing their way during the period.
The park management advised people to follow the acronym STOP — stop, think, observe and plan — to avoid getting lost.
Photo courtesy of the Yushan National Park Management Office
Those who have lost their way should stop and try to calm themselves, which would prevent them from traveling further down the wrong path while conserving their strength, the office said.
They should try to recall and think at which point during their trek they might have made a mistake, such as taking a wrong turn or losing sight of fellow hikers, it said.
They should try to head back to that place, instead of trying to blaze a trail for themselves, the office said.
If they cannot be sure where they might have become lost, they should try to make their way to an open space or where they would be easily spotted, and wait for rescue or for their group to pass by on its way back, it said.
Hikers should take account of their gear and food supply, nearby surroundings for sources of water or a cave for shelter, and for potential sources of danger, such as wild animals or spots where landslides could occur, the office said.
Once having taken stock of their situation, they should make plans on how to efficiently use what they have on them, where they would stay when night falls, and how to keep warm and prevent hypothermia, the office added.
While hiking in mountains has inherent risks, these can be mostly mitigated with proper planning and preparation, the office said, adding that as long as people can control the risk factors, they can enjoy their time out in nature.
OPENING UP: The city-state announced that visitors from Taiwan, with immediate effect, can apply for an Air Travel Pass for entry into Singapore on or after Friday next week The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed an announcement by Singapore that it is to lift border restrictions for travelers from Taiwan from Friday next week, saying that it would help promote potential “travel bubbles” between the two nations. The reopening would encourage the resumption of people-to-people and bilateral trade exchanges, the ministry said, thanking the Singaporean government for affirming Taiwan’s achievements in containing COVID-19. Taiwan earlier this year exported to Singapore nonwoven fabric for mask production, and donated medical-grade masks and N95 respirators, showing that disease prevention knows no borders, it said. Singapore is listed as one of 16 low-risk nations by
NO EXCUSES: The CECC said it has fined three Americans, two Hong Kongers and an Australian NT$10,000 for not providing a PCR test report upon their arrival in Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new imported cases of COVID-19 — a traveler from Indonesia and three from the Philippines — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 724. The four people, all migrant workers, arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 25 and 26, and were tested before the end of their mandatory 14-day quarantine, the CECC said, adding that the results came back positive yesterday. All migrant workers from the Philippines and Indonesia, except those hired as fishers, are required to quarantine for 14 days at a designated government-run center and are tested for COVID-19
LEGISLATIVE PROTECTION: A ‘household service act’ is needed to protect foreign domestic workers, who are not currently covered by the Labor Standards Act About 200 migrant workers and workers’ rights advocates yesterday rallied in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei to push for legislation to guarantee legal protection for domestic workers. At the heart of the protesters’ demands is a proposed “household service act” that the Migrants Empowerment Network in Taiwan (MENT) — a coalition of grassroots migrants’ rights organizations that organized the protest — has been pushing for since 2003. Protesters held signs with messages reading “We want legal protection,” “We are not slaves and not products,” and “Stop human trafficking. Stop exploitation.” Representatives of several groups, including MENT members such as the Taipei-based
‘COMPETITOR’: US president-elect Joe Biden might center his foreign policy on cooperation with Indo-Pacific allies to stem the expansion of Chinese influence US president-elect Joe Biden is likely to pursue a softer policy on China, focusing on cybersecurity and information technology challenges, as opposed to the “hard containment” direction favored by US President Donald Trump, an academic said yesterday. At a seminar hosted by the Prospect Foundation in Taipei, Academia Sinica Institute of European and American Studies research fellow Lin Cheng-yi (林正義) and others shared their predictions for US policy in the Indo-Pacific region under the Biden administration. Biden would likely maintain the current administration’s definition of China as a “strategic competitor,” Lin said. Foundation chairman and former minister of foreign affairs Mark Chen (陳唐山)