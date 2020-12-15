The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) yesterday accused the government of using the Control Yuan for political persecution.
The remarks followed the Control Yuan requesting a judicial investigation of Control Yuan member Kao Yung-cheng (高涌誠) and former member Chang Wu-shou (張武修) after allegations that they leaked videos to the Taiwan Solidarity Union of Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) being interviewed over 2014 allegations of “organ harvesting.”
The videos were recordings of Ko being questioned by Control Yuan members after allegations made by US author Ethan Gutmann that Ko had participated in harvesting organs of members of Falun Gong in China.
The TPP in a statement said that it strongly condemned the leaking of the videos of Ko, who is chairman of the party.
Since Kao and Chang were both nominated by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the TPP accused the Control Yuan of becoming a “secret government body” used to suppress dissent by opposition party members.
“Through this incident, the public has lost faith in both the Control Yuan and the government,” the TPP said. “Control Yuan President Chen Chu (陳菊) must take responsibility, explain the reasons for the leak and the intention of doing so.”
“If negligence by Control Yuan members is uncovered then Chen must make a public apology, or else people will see that the Control Yuan is acting to suppress political dissidents,” it said. “We also demand that the judiciary form a task force to investigate. It is most ironic that the Control Yuan recently set up the National Human Rights Commission [NHRC] and then this case happens.”
“The Democratic Progressive Party is using the apparatus of government to violate personal rights. This shows that the NHRC is just a facade, which duplicates the work of other agencies. We urge an internal investigation and that Kao, who is also NHRC deputy commissioner, resign from this position to show his willingness to take responsibility for the case,” it added.
Chang, when questioned during a Control Yuan internal investigation, denied leaking the videos and said that the material was kept by an investigating officer and he did not have a copy, sources said.
Kao agreed that the case should be investigated by the judiciary, the sources said.
The Control Yuan’s internal investigation found inconsistencies in Chang’s and Kao’s accounts, and an internal meeting voted to pass the case to the judiciary so that it could investigate possible breaches of the law, the sources added.
NOISE COMPLAINTS: The city is to set up a response center to supervise resources for the event, ask the organizers to reduce noise and provide a clear parade route The Taipei City Government has proposed three ways to improve the annual Tshing Shan Festival, which received many noise pollution complaints over the weekend, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said yesterday. The festival, held by the Qingshan Temple (青山宮) in Wanhua District (萬華), is one of the three biggest temple festivals in Taipei and ran from Friday through Sunday. The city government received 509 complaints during the event, mainly over noise from firecrackers and fireworks late at night and into the morning. A fire also broke out on the roof of a five-story building as a festival parade passed through Huanghe N
BREAKTHROUGH: The Bamboo Union gang’s Baoho Chapter is the most violent criminal group in the greater Taipei area, the New Taipei City mayor said New Taipei City prosecutors have taken into custody five alleged gangsters — reportedly members of the Baoho Chapter of the Bamboo Union — regarding an investigation into a number of violent crimes in which illegal firearms were used, including the shooting of Internet celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢). Prosecutors and local police on Tuesday raided 14 locations, detaining Shao Po-chieh (邵柏傑), 44, reportedly a former boss of the chapter, and four others who allegedly worked under him. The five suspects were yesterday transferred to the New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning. Authorities in early October detained 10 people in connection with Chen’s case.
NO EXCUSES: The CECC said it has fined three Americans, two Hong Kongers and an Australian NT$10,000 for not providing a PCR test report upon their arrival in Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new imported cases of COVID-19 — a traveler from Indonesia and three from the Philippines — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 724. The four people, all migrant workers, arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 25 and 26, and were tested before the end of their mandatory 14-day quarantine, the CECC said, adding that the results came back positive yesterday. All migrant workers from the Philippines and Indonesia, except those hired as fishers, are required to quarantine for 14 days at a designated government-run center and are tested for COVID-19
OPENING UP: The city-state announced that visitors from Taiwan, with immediate effect, can apply for an Air Travel Pass for entry into Singapore on or after Friday next week The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed an announcement by Singapore that it is to lift border restrictions for travelers from Taiwan from Friday next week, saying that it would help promote potential “travel bubbles” between the two nations. The reopening would encourage the resumption of people-to-people and bilateral trade exchanges, the ministry said, thanking the Singaporean government for affirming Taiwan’s achievements in containing COVID-19. Taiwan earlier this year exported to Singapore nonwoven fabric for mask production, and donated medical-grade masks and N95 respirators, showing that disease prevention knows no borders, it said. Singapore is listed as one of 16 low-risk nations by