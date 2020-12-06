A Taichung doctor has urged people not to use e-cigarettes, after treating a 15-year-old boy who developed severe pneumonia after using the devices for four years.
The boy, who was rushed to the hospital after reporting that he was unable to breathe, was placed on a respirator and treated with steroids for 10 days, Chung Shan Medical University Hospital physician Lu Ko-huan (呂克桓) said.
E-cigarettes, which use oil containing nicotine and various chemicals that make them addictive, cannot be used as a means of breaking an addiction to smoking tobacco products, Lu said.
“They also impact the development of a child’s brain and can lead to cancer,” he said, adding that the government should do more to restrict e-cigarette use among youth.
The Taichung City Government in March introduced the Taichung Autonomous Act for E-Cigarette Hazards Prevention (台中市電子煙危害防制自治條例), which went into effect on Sept. 28 with fines of NT$10,000 to NT$50,000 for providing e-cigarettes or related items to minors or pregnant women.
The boy Lu treated had been exposed to tobacco throughout his life, since his parents are smokers, demonstrating the influence this can have on children, he said, adding that the boy’s parents were unaware that he had been using e-cigarettes.
“When his parents brought him in, he had a bad cough and stomach pain, and had been vomiting. Initially they thought he just had a bad cold or gastritis,” he said.
Doctors initially screened the boy for COVID-19, and after tests returned negative, asked him about e-cigarette use, Lu said.
Although the boy has recovered, doctors would continue to monitor him for evidence of scarring of his lungs, hardening of his blood vessels and brain disease, he said.
E-cigarettes could cause people to ingest nicotine and other harmful chemicals at an accelerated rate, as one e-cigarette capsule contains the equivalent of three packs of cigarettes, he said.
E-cigarettes contain a number of harmful chemicals, such as the carcinogens formaldehyde and acetaldehyde, as well as propylene glycol and diethylene glycol, which can damage the lungs, he said.
Some components of e-cigarettes can also damage the liver, skin and other organs, he said.
“Taiwanese often believe that e-cigarettes are not that harmful, and companies market them as a solution to quit smoking,” he said, adding that e-cigarettes are addictive and harmful.
RULES IGNORED: CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said that crew members who break the rules would be required to complete the full 14-day quarantine Three EVA Airways flight attendants were fired last month and this month after they failed to follow the government’s quarantine requirements. This was the first time that flight attendants have lost their jobs for quarantine failures. One flight attendant reportedly breached the quarantine mandate by going to school, visiting relatives and dining with friends, while lying to the company about her activities, EVA Air said. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) have established disease prevention measures for cabin crew members, such as monitoring their health and reporting their temperature daily, the company said. While on flight duty, crew
LOOPHOLES: The people behind biased media content produced by a Chinese network, likely without sending staff to Taiwan, remain anonymous, a source said Beijing’s latest attempt at psychological warfare through heavily biased online media is aimed at sowing discord and polarizing Taiwanese society, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said. The council’s comment came in response to Chinese network Southeast Television, which late last month began broadcasting an online program featuring commentary by Taiwanese unification supporters that authorities suspect was filmed illegally in Taiwan. To circumvent cross-strait regulations, the broadcaster collaborated with online service provider Baidu to air the series titles Diverse Voices From the Taiwan Strait (台海百家說). Only Taiwanese are shown on camera, without revealing the host, interviewer or production team. In one video, political commentator and
A group of overseas Taiwanese in Norway are taking a case on their national identity to the European Court of Human Rights — with plans to file the case in the first half of next year — after Norway’s Supreme Court rejected their appeal to change their listed nationality from “China” to “Taiwan,” Joseph Liu, a Taiwanese lawyer living in Norway, told reporters on Monday. One of the initiators of the movement, “My Name, My Right,” Liu and his group plan to hire lawyers from the UK and France who know European law and have knowledge of Asia to represent them,
SUPPRESSION: Michael Tsai, a former defense minister, said that Beijing’s list of Taiwan independence advocates contravenes the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights The best way to respond to threats from China against Taiwan independence advocates is for the president to publicly reiterate Taiwan’s sovereignty, former minister of national defense Michael Tsai (蔡明憲) said on Sunday. Chinese media on Nov. 15 said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was compiling “a list of stubborn Taiwanese separatists and will severely punish them in accordance with [China’s] Anti-Secession Law and hold them accountable for their actions for the rest of their lives.” Chinese media subsequently accused Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) of being a “first-rate war criminal,” because of his policy on mask exports. “The vast majority