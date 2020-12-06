European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer on Thursday expressed an interest in visiting Taiwan as soon as travel conditions permit to show support for the nation amid growing threats from China.
Beer made her interest known in a video conference with Representative to the EU and Belgium Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥).
In the virtual meeting, Beer voiced her support for Taiwan and Hong Kong, while a pre-recorded speech by Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) was broadcast, in which Beer was invited to Taiwan.
In an e-mailed response to the Central News Agency later on Thursday, Beer’s office said that she would visit Taiwan “as soon as the COVID-19 context allows this.”
During the virtual meeting, Beer said that Europe needs to support Taiwan’s democracy and that events in Hong Kong have shown that Europe must not wait to take action.
Now is the time for the EU to adjust its relations with Taiwan, especially as calls for the EU to review its China policy are growing and its threat against Taiwan is mounting, which has put the “status quo” across the Taiwan Strait in danger, she said.
Increasing dialogue with Taiwan is part of the EU’s efforts to help maintain peace across the Strait, so stepping up Taiwan-EU ties is in line with the European Parliament’s duties, she said.
Concrete action should be taken to initiate negotiations on a Taiwan-EU free-trade agreement and support Taiwan’s bid to gain observer status in the WHO, she said.
She also advocated more regular exchanges between the legislature and the European Parliament, and boosting cooperation in technological innovation.
A staunch supporter of Taiwan, Beer last month signed a joint letter with other European Parliament members to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that called for Taiwan’s participation at the World Health Assembly.
Beer also said that continuous attention must be paid to China’s military ambitions, particularly in the South China Sea, and its provocative diplomacy in the international community.
