A request has been issued to withdraw a proposal by the Control Yuan’s National Human Rights Commission regarding members’ powers on grounds that it goes against previous Legislative Yuan decisions and is unconstitutional, sources said on Friday.
The commission was established following passage of the Organic Act of the Control Yuan National Human Rights Commission (監察院國家人權委員會組織法) on Dec. 10 last year.
The Control Yuan in September tendered the bill for review by the legislature’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee.
Photo: Hsieh Chun-lin, Taipei Times
The proposal was that the commission, following a Control Yuan resolution, would be able to apply to the Judicial Yuan for a constitutional interpretation should it find laws that are unconstitutional because they severely infringe on human rights.
At a committee meeting last month, Judicial Yuan Deputy Secretary-General Yeh Li-hsia (葉麗霞) said that the bill would grant the commission powers to ask for constitutional interpretations, an expansion of the Control Yuan’s powers that directly contravenes its role and might itself be unconstitutional.
The bill stipulated that the commission would be able to impeach or denounce individuals who refuse to comply with its investigations, and fine individuals, companies or groups up to NT$500,000 for each failure to comply.
Commission members late last month met with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus members to explain the bill.
DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) told the meeting that he believes clauses of the bill risk breaching human rights and being unconstitutional, sources said.
Later on Friday, Ker told reporters that the request to withdraw the draft stemmed from a Legislative Yuan addendum during the passage of the organic act that to properly grant commission members such powers, the Control Yuan should amend the Control Act (監察法).
The addendum was adhered to by then-Control Yuan president Chang Po-ya (張博雅), but ignored by Chen Chu (陳菊), who assumed the post in June, which made the request to withdraw the bill necessary, Ker said.
The Constitution has delineated the powers of Control Yuan members — issuing corrective notices, and impeaching or recalling officials — which does not include the draft’s request for the ability to seek constitutional interpretations, he said.
An opinion piece in yesterday’s edition of the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister paper) said it was unsurprising that the proposal was rebuked.
The draft ignored the legislature’s clear addendum to regulate the commission’s powers via the Control Act, the author wrote.
The power to apply for constitutional interpretations would give commission members a direct channel to the Council of Grand Justices, an ability that could easily be abused, they wrote.
RULES IGNORED: CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said that crew members who break the rules would be required to complete the full 14-day quarantine Three EVA Airways flight attendants were fired last month and this month after they failed to follow the government’s quarantine requirements. This was the first time that flight attendants have lost their jobs for quarantine failures. One flight attendant reportedly breached the quarantine mandate by going to school, visiting relatives and dining with friends, while lying to the company about her activities, EVA Air said. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) have established disease prevention measures for cabin crew members, such as monitoring their health and reporting their temperature daily, the company said. While on flight duty, crew
LOOPHOLES: The people behind biased media content produced by a Chinese network, likely without sending staff to Taiwan, remain anonymous, a source said Beijing’s latest attempt at psychological warfare through heavily biased online media is aimed at sowing discord and polarizing Taiwanese society, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said. The council’s comment came in response to Chinese network Southeast Television, which late last month began broadcasting an online program featuring commentary by Taiwanese unification supporters that authorities suspect was filmed illegally in Taiwan. To circumvent cross-strait regulations, the broadcaster collaborated with online service provider Baidu to air the series titles Diverse Voices From the Taiwan Strait (台海百家說). Only Taiwanese are shown on camera, without revealing the host, interviewer or production team. In one video, political commentator and
A group of overseas Taiwanese in Norway are taking a case on their national identity to the European Court of Human Rights — with plans to file the case in the first half of next year — after Norway’s Supreme Court rejected their appeal to change their listed nationality from “China” to “Taiwan,” Joseph Liu, a Taiwanese lawyer living in Norway, told reporters on Monday. One of the initiators of the movement, “My Name, My Right,” Liu and his group plan to hire lawyers from the UK and France who know European law and have knowledge of Asia to represent them,
SUPPRESSION: Michael Tsai, a former defense minister, said that Beijing’s list of Taiwan independence advocates contravenes the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights The best way to respond to threats from China against Taiwan independence advocates is for the president to publicly reiterate Taiwan’s sovereignty, former minister of national defense Michael Tsai (蔡明憲) said on Sunday. Chinese media on Nov. 15 said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was compiling “a list of stubborn Taiwanese separatists and will severely punish them in accordance with [China’s] Anti-Secession Law and hold them accountable for their actions for the rest of their lives.” Chinese media subsequently accused Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) of being a “first-rate war criminal,” because of his policy on mask exports. “The vast majority