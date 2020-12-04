The Directorate-General of Highways (DGH) has been enforcing traffic measures near the Haibin Tunnel (海濱隧道) on Highway No. 2 to protect the habitat of eastern bent-wing bats.
Since 1990, eastern bent-wing bats have been appearing annually at a cave near the tunnel, which is in New Taipei City’s Rueifang District (瑞芳), the agency said.
Female bats arrive in about May or June, with each giving birth to only one pup, the agency added.
The Bat Conservation Society of Taipei said that about 400,000 bats appear annually around the cave during the peak season, including females and their pups.
Female bent-wing bats teach their babies to fly and other survival skills before they leave for their winter habitats, the agency said.
However, traffic heading to the tunnel has been threatening the bat pups as they take their flying lessons, resulting in a substantial number of roadkill, it said.
To protect their natural habitat and reduce roadkill, the agency’s maintenance office last year started reducing the speed limit near the tunnel from 60kph to 40kph between 6pm and 8pm from May to September.
This year, the speed limit is displayed on a changeable sign, and information on the bat-crossing area is conveyed through the agency’s content management system, it said.
There are also red and blue alarm lights to warn drivers to slow down while passing through the area, it added.
These measures have helped reduce bat deaths from vehicles by about 60 percent, the office said.
Next year, the maintenance office is to work with the Bat Conservation Society to gather roadkill statistics to help it develop more bat-friendly traffic regulations, the agency said.
The agency is also collaborating with conservationists to prevent the deaths of leopard cats, a protected species in Taiwan.
Another agency office is regulating traffic on Highway No. 26 at certain hours from July to October to allow female land crabs to cross the road and lay eggs, it said.
The agency also has a maintenance office dedicated to the preservation of Taiwan blue magpies, whereas another is ensuring that highway traffic does not harm the natural habitats of butterflies, it said.
‘VIRUS DIPLOMACY’: The nation’s expertise in handling COVID-19 was among the reasons that it should not be excluded from the WHO, the European Parliament said The European Parliament this week passed resolutions that support Taiwan’s bid to participate in the WHO and its intention to negotiate a trade pact with Taiwan. During its plenary session from Monday to Thursday, the parliament approved resolutions on the foreign policy consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and the EU’s trade policy, parts of which were viewed as friendly toward Taiwan by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In a statement yesterday, the ministry welcomed the passage of the resolutions and thanked the parliament for its support for Taiwan. In the first resolution, the parliament cited Beijing’s increasing threats to Taiwan, the crackdown on
LOOPHOLES: The people behind biased media content produced by a Chinese network, likely without sending staff to Taiwan, remain anonymous, a source said Beijing’s latest attempt at psychological warfare through heavily biased online media is aimed at sowing discord and polarizing Taiwanese society, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said. The council’s comment came in response to Chinese network Southeast Television, which late last month began broadcasting an online program featuring commentary by Taiwanese unification supporters that authorities suspect was filmed illegally in Taiwan. To circumvent cross-strait regulations, the broadcaster collaborated with online service provider Baidu to air the series titles Diverse Voices From the Taiwan Strait (台海百家說). Only Taiwanese are shown on camera, without revealing the host, interviewer or production team. In one video, political commentator and
SUPPRESSION: Michael Tsai, a former defense minister, said that Beijing’s list of Taiwan independence advocates contravenes the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights The best way to respond to threats from China against Taiwan independence advocates is for the president to publicly reiterate Taiwan’s sovereignty, former minister of national defense Michael Tsai (蔡明憲) said on Sunday. Chinese media on Nov. 15 said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was compiling “a list of stubborn Taiwanese separatists and will severely punish them in accordance with [China’s] Anti-Secession Law and hold them accountable for their actions for the rest of their lives.” Chinese media subsequently accused Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) of being a “first-rate war criminal,” because of his policy on mask exports. “The vast majority
A group of overseas Taiwanese in Norway are taking a case on their national identity to the European Court of Human Rights — with plans to file the case in the first half of next year — after Norway’s Supreme Court rejected their appeal to change their listed nationality from “China” to “Taiwan,” Joseph Liu, a Taiwanese lawyer living in Norway, told reporters on Monday. One of the initiators of the movement, “My Name, My Right,” Liu and his group plan to hire lawyers from the UK and France who know European law and have knowledge of Asia to represent them,