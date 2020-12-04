The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one new imported case of COVID-19, an arrival from the US.
Case No. 687 is a Taiwanese woman in her 30s who works in the US and on Sunday arrived in Taiwan to visit relatives, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, told a briefing in Taipei.
That day, the woman, who was quarantining at a residence, had throat discomfort, which she reported to authorities, he said.
Health authorities arranged for her to be tested for COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital for treatment, and her test result returned positive yesterday, Chuang said.
Twenty-five people were identified as having had contact with the woman: 14 people seated near her on the flight to Taiwan, as well as the 11 crew members, he added.
The 14 passengers have been placed in home isolation, while the crew members, who had proper protection, have been asked to monitor their health, Chuang said.
Of the nation’s confirmed cases of COVID-19, seven have died, while 107 remain hospitalized or in isolation as of yesterday, center data showed.
The CECC’s autumn-winter COVID-19 prevention program, which began on Tuesday, stipulates that people must wear masks at eight types of public venues considered to have a high risk of infection transmission: healthcare facilities, public transportation, shopping centers, education facilities, sports and exhibition venues, leisure and entertainment venues, places of worship, and offices and businesses.
People who refuse to wear a mask after being asked to do so can be fined NT$3,000 to NT$15,000, the center said.
Yesterday, YouTube Taiwan named a video produced by the CDC on COVID-19 quarantine regulations as its most popular video of this year.
The video short was released on the CDC’s YouTube channel on April 6 and features CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), who is also a CECC official.
As of yesterday, more than 4.6 million people had viewed the video, which is subtitled in Chinese and Indonesian.
.
‘VIRUS DIPLOMACY’: The nation’s expertise in handling COVID-19 was among the reasons that it should not be excluded from the WHO, the European Parliament said The European Parliament this week passed resolutions that support Taiwan’s bid to participate in the WHO and its intention to negotiate a trade pact with Taiwan. During its plenary session from Monday to Thursday, the parliament approved resolutions on the foreign policy consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and the EU’s trade policy, parts of which were viewed as friendly toward Taiwan by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In a statement yesterday, the ministry welcomed the passage of the resolutions and thanked the parliament for its support for Taiwan. In the first resolution, the parliament cited Beijing’s increasing threats to Taiwan, the crackdown on
LOOPHOLES: The people behind biased media content produced by a Chinese network, likely without sending staff to Taiwan, remain anonymous, a source said Beijing’s latest attempt at psychological warfare through heavily biased online media is aimed at sowing discord and polarizing Taiwanese society, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said. The council’s comment came in response to Chinese network Southeast Television, which late last month began broadcasting an online program featuring commentary by Taiwanese unification supporters that authorities suspect was filmed illegally in Taiwan. To circumvent cross-strait regulations, the broadcaster collaborated with online service provider Baidu to air the series titles Diverse Voices From the Taiwan Strait (台海百家說). Only Taiwanese are shown on camera, without revealing the host, interviewer or production team. In one video, political commentator and
SUPPRESSION: Michael Tsai, a former defense minister, said that Beijing’s list of Taiwan independence advocates contravenes the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights The best way to respond to threats from China against Taiwan independence advocates is for the president to publicly reiterate Taiwan’s sovereignty, former minister of national defense Michael Tsai (蔡明憲) said on Sunday. Chinese media on Nov. 15 said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was compiling “a list of stubborn Taiwanese separatists and will severely punish them in accordance with [China’s] Anti-Secession Law and hold them accountable for their actions for the rest of their lives.” Chinese media subsequently accused Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) of being a “first-rate war criminal,” because of his policy on mask exports. “The vast majority
A group of overseas Taiwanese in Norway are taking a case on their national identity to the European Court of Human Rights — with plans to file the case in the first half of next year — after Norway’s Supreme Court rejected their appeal to change their listed nationality from “China” to “Taiwan,” Joseph Liu, a Taiwanese lawyer living in Norway, told reporters on Monday. One of the initiators of the movement, “My Name, My Right,” Liu and his group plan to hire lawyers from the UK and France who know European law and have knowledge of Asia to represent them,