Hoarded clothing and unwashed bedding create an ideal environment for dust mites, which can trigger allergic reactions, such as asthma and itchiness, toxicologist Chao Ming-wei (招名威) said on Thursday in response to a furor surrounding photographs Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) posted of her messy apartment.
In a gesture of solidarity with young people struggling to afford a mortgage, Kao on Nov. 22 posted photos on Facebook of her own apartment that she has rented since moving to Taipei 22 years ago.
People were quick to comment on the tall piles of clothing and Kao’s visibly stained pillow.
Chao in a Facebook post said that the average pillow contains 16 types of mold and mites.
Apart from the pillow itself, which can be difficult to clean, Chao recommended regularly washing or sun-drying all the parts that can be removed.
People should also be sure to dry their hair completely before going to bed, as microbes prefer moist and warm environments, he added.
In a room such as Kao’s, getting rid of dust mites would be a difficult task, Chao said, urging people to keep their living spaces clean.
The pillow tag should be consulted before cleaning, as some can be washed with water and others cannot, such as those made of memory foam, he added.
For his own pillow, Chao said he covers it with a shirt that he swaps every week to protect it from his skin, saliva, dandruff and tears.
Once a pillow starts to yellow or develop permanent stains, it is no longer suitable for use and should be changed, he added.
As for the debate on whether to fold up or spread out a comforter after getting out of bed, Chao recommended another strategy entirely.
Sweat produced while sleeping creates moisture that is trapped by the blanket, making the bed more damp, he said.
If a comforter is spread out over the bed, it will keep the moisture trapped for longer, and if the fitted sheet is not washed often, it could lead to a buildup of dust mites, he said.
Instead of folding or spreading a comforter, Chao suggested flipping it over to allow the moisture to dissipate naturally.
He also suggested leaving bedding out in the sun or putting it in a dryer for at least half an hour once every week to kill bacteria.
Spending an extra minute to pay attention to such details is well worth the time, he added.
