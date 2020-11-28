China is on the verge of shifting to more modern influence campaign methods, such as using machine learning, an academic said this week.
Beijing could be using Chinese sympathizers in Taiwan not to conduct traditional influence campaigns, but to feed information into machine learning software to create programs more adept at creating misinformation, said Tzeng Yi-suo (曾怡碩), an assistant research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research.
This could be the future of propaganda campaigns, Tzeng said.
Influence operations are not limited to shaping the perception of people in another country, but also seek to affect their actions, such as with the alleged Russian manipulation of the 2016 US election, he said.
China’s influence operations, such as its “united front” tactics, are not effective, Tzeng said, citing Chinese efforts against Taiwan and Hong Kong.
After attempts in Hong Kong to vilify pro-democracy advocates in the media and use psychological warfare against them, Beijing resorted to legal battles against participants in the 2014 “Umbrella movement” and last year’s pro-democracy protests, and it ultimately had to assert its dominance over the territory through the passage of Hong Kong’s National Security Law, Tzeng said.
“That Beijing could not assert dominance over Hong Kong, which shares a land border with China, only serves to highlight the failure of its influence campaign against Taiwan,” he said.
China’s greatest weakness in its “united front” rhetoric against Taiwan is that it fails to understand the essence of a democratic system and government, Tzeng said.
In addition to its ignorance of democracy, Beijing has demonstrated its inability to predict how supporters of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) would react to “united front” rhetoric, he said.
Since President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) re-election earlier this year, Beijing has been stepping up its influence operations against Taiwan, Tzeng said.
By using machine learning to create misinformation, Beijing could prevent those friendly to China in Taiwan from having their credibility undermined, he said.
Tracing the source of such misinformation would be difficult and so Taiwanese must first focus on prevention, cutting off potential sources seeking to influence Taiwan, he said.
The chief mechanic in an air force unit from which an F-16 and its pilot went missing last week died on Sunday evening in what might have been a suicide, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The ministry in a statement confirmed media reports that the mechanic, surnamed Huang (黃), “hurt himself” at a military barracks. Huang was taken to Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital after he was found unresponsive in the barracks, but doctors could not revive him, the ministry said. Huang served in the 26th Tactical Fighter Group of the 5th Tactical Fighter Wing, the same unit as the missing
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) last night said that it had no comment about reports that a senior US Navy officer had arrived in Taipei for a visit. Several media outlets reported that Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, director of intelligence of the US Indo-Pacific Command, arrived at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) on a special charter flight at about 7pm. The schedule of a “senior US official” in Taiwan would not be made public, the ministry said in a news release, without confirming the visit or the official’s identity. Interactions and exchanges between Taiwan and the US are common, and visits
NON-TYPICAL: Apart from Atsani, storms in autumn missed Taiwan, rainfall has been lower and average temperatures have been higher, a CWB forecaster said The current water shortage is expected to worsen in the next few months, with the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday forecasting a colder, dryer winter than normal. With winter starting next week, the bureau at a media briefing outlined the expected conditions through February and reviewed autumn’s significant weather events. Weather Forecast Center director Lu Kuo-cheng (呂國臣) said that autumn this year had three major characteristics: First, 13 tropical storms and typhoons formed from September to this month, up from 11 in the same period last year, Lu said. Apart from Atsani, for which sea and land alerts were issued in Taiwan, the tropical
The US’ inclusion of Taiwan in its Indo-Pacific Strategy is geared toward weakening Beijing’s influence in Southeast Asia, as well as providing a Blue Dot Network to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a senior Executive Yuan member said yesterday. Taiwan and the US would be seeking further collaboration on infrastructure construction and energy, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The US and Taiwan signed a memorandum of understanding on the Framework to Strengthen Infrastructure, Finance and Market Cooperation on Sept. 17, which would see the Ministry of Finance and the US Department of the Treasury establishing respective task