Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) has been pushing for public opinion polls since he took office in March, staff members of the nation’s largest opposition party said.
Huang Hsin-hua (黃心華), deputy executive director of the National Policy Foundation, a KMT-affiliated think tank, said that the party’s central committee, legislative caucus and think tank would jointly discuss issues that might concern the public, and entrust the foundation to conduct monthly opinion polls on selected issues.
In the past, the poll results were only used as basis for policy discussion within the KMT, he said.
However, the foundation has in the past few years been increasingly communicating the polling data they collected, an endeavor that Chiang supports, Huang said.
“Legislators are sensitive to issues that people are concerned about, and Chiang is one of the politicians in the pan-blue camp who are good at using Facebook and using data to increase his public profile,” Huang said. “The data Chiang uses naturally include results of opinion polls conducted by the party’s think tank. He also supports our attempts to find new ways to explore public opinion, such as including cellphone numbers in telephone surveys.”
Huang said that Chiang does not directly order staff members to conduct polls, but he would share news and research reports with them.
The foundation would constantly review these materials and find the issues that they could conduct polls on, Huang said.
KMT New Media Department Director Chang Chih-wei (張智瑋) said that Chiang, a former associate professor of politics at Soochow University, focuses on data, as he does not trust “feelings” that much.
Informed by the data, Chiang would discuss the issues at hand with people to find out the causes of their sentiment, Chang said.
In addition to the issue of imports of US pork containing residues of ractopamine, the party also used opinion polls as the basis for its policy positions related to crime and international issues, the KMT said.
The chief mechanic in an air force unit from which an F-16 and its pilot went missing last week died on Sunday evening in what might have been a suicide, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The ministry in a statement confirmed media reports that the mechanic, surnamed Huang (黃), “hurt himself” at a military barracks. Huang was taken to Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital after he was found unresponsive in the barracks, but doctors could not revive him, the ministry said. Huang served in the 26th Tactical Fighter Group of the 5th Tactical Fighter Wing, the same unit as the missing
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) last night said that it had no comment about reports that a senior US Navy officer had arrived in Taipei for a visit. Several media outlets reported that Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, director of intelligence of the US Indo-Pacific Command, arrived at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) on a special charter flight at about 7pm. The schedule of a “senior US official” in Taiwan would not be made public, the ministry said in a news release, without confirming the visit or the official’s identity. Interactions and exchanges between Taiwan and the US are common, and visits
NON-TYPICAL: Apart from Atsani, storms in autumn missed Taiwan, rainfall has been lower and average temperatures have been higher, a CWB forecaster said The current water shortage is expected to worsen in the next few months, with the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday forecasting a colder, dryer winter than normal. With winter starting next week, the bureau at a media briefing outlined the expected conditions through February and reviewed autumn’s significant weather events. Weather Forecast Center director Lu Kuo-cheng (呂國臣) said that autumn this year had three major characteristics: First, 13 tropical storms and typhoons formed from September to this month, up from 11 in the same period last year, Lu said. Apart from Atsani, for which sea and land alerts were issued in Taiwan, the tropical
The US’ inclusion of Taiwan in its Indo-Pacific Strategy is geared toward weakening Beijing’s influence in Southeast Asia, as well as providing a Blue Dot Network to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a senior Executive Yuan member said yesterday. Taiwan and the US would be seeking further collaboration on infrastructure construction and energy, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The US and Taiwan signed a memorandum of understanding on the Framework to Strengthen Infrastructure, Finance and Market Cooperation on Sept. 17, which would see the Ministry of Finance and the US Department of the Treasury establishing respective task