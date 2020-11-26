Authorities yesterday searched the office and residence of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wu I-ding (吳怡玎) in Kaohsiung, along with those of her family, as part of an investigation into alleged securities fraud, with investors in Pharmally International Holding Co losing an estimated NT$1.5 billion (US$52.05 million) after its stock price collapsed.
Phamally chairman Tony Huang (黃文烈), 59, has fled Taiwan and is reportedly hiding in Singapore, investigators said.
Huang is suspected of colluding with Chinese businesspeople to falsify company accounts and financial statements.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
Taipei prosecutors coordinated with Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB) units to carry out the searches, including the homes of Wu’s father, former KMT legislator Wu Kuang-hsun (吳光訓), her sister Wu Yi-li (吳怡利) and her brother Wu Yu-chan (吳郁展).
The investigators said that the Wu family is listed among the biotech firm’s top 10 shareholders.
It was the third round of searches and six people were summoned, with investigators focusing on Wu Kuang-hsun, who is suspected of using Wu Yi-li and Wu Yu-chan as dummy accounts to purchase Pharmally shares and warrants for stock speculation, prosecutors said.
They said they have evidence of Wu Kuang-hsun’s involvement, having uncovering falsified documents of him purchasing large numbers of Pharmally shares and warrants from Sept. 1 to Oct. 20, 2018, driving up the share price from NT$300 to NT$500, creating a deceptive impressive of a hot stock, then making a killing by selling before the price collapsed.
Another prominent figure summoned for questioning was Chen Yu-lien (陳玉蓮), a board member of Sanyo Whisbih Group, the manufacturer of the popular local tonic alcoholic drink Whisbih.
The suspects are facing charges of manipulating stock prices and contravening the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法).
The investigation was launched in August, with 14 people summoned for questioning at the time, while an international warrant has been issued for Huang’s arrest.
Huang touted Pharmally as a leading pharmaceutical and biotech business, but investigators said he worked with accountants to produce falsified records and financial reports to deceive investors, as well as the Financial Supervisory Commission.
Prosecutors alleged that Huang illegally transfered NT$700 million into his personal bank accounts, which have affected four of his lenders — Entie Commercial Bank, Far Eastern International Bank, Hua Nan Bank and Bank SinoPac.
A Taichung-based saxophone teacher was yesterday sentenced to 18 years in jail, for baiting girls to send him nude photographs and videos of themselves. The Taichung District Court found Ku Cheng-en (顧承恩), 32, guilty of contravening the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), in 48 cases, involving 32 girls aged below 16. Prosecutors said that it began investigating the case after a girl in January last year filed a complaint against Ku, who is also a licensed street musician, suspecting that he might own pornographic material of underaged girls. Searching his premises, police found explicit photos and videos of 48 girls
The chief mechanic in an air force unit from which an F-16 and its pilot went missing last week died on Sunday evening in what might have been a suicide, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The ministry in a statement confirmed media reports that the mechanic, surnamed Huang (黃), “hurt himself” at a military barracks. Huang was taken to Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital after he was found unresponsive in the barracks, but doctors could not revive him, the ministry said. Huang served in the 26th Tactical Fighter Group of the 5th Tactical Fighter Wing, the same unit as the missing
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) last night said that it had no comment about reports that a senior US Navy officer had arrived in Taipei for a visit. Several media outlets reported that Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, director of intelligence of the US Indo-Pacific Command, arrived at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) on a special charter flight at about 7pm. The schedule of a “senior US official” in Taiwan would not be made public, the ministry said in a news release, without confirming the visit or the official’s identity. Interactions and exchanges between Taiwan and the US are common, and visits
Health authorities on Saturday said that the level of obesity among Taiwanese has reached a record high, citing a study released last year that showed that 47.97 percent of adults were overweight. Eating habits are a major reason for the increase, a Health Promotion Administration (HPA) official said, adding that many people have a habit of drinking sugary beverages or often share excessively large meals with family and friends. The HPA said that it is alarmed by the development, especially since the agency together with the Sports Administration has for years been promoting active lifestyles, including regular exercise. The obesity rate has increased