Chunghwa Post is today to launch a co-branded Visa debit card with EasyCard Corp that also functions as an EasyCard, enabling cardholders to use it to ride public buses and rail systems nationwide, as well as pay for items at convenience stores and supermarkets.
This is the first time that the postal company has launched a co-branded card with a different business.
The card’s design features homing pigeons, with which people used to deliver messages, Chunghwa Post said.
Photo courtesy of Chunghwa Post
When paying for items, cardholders can choose to pay with the money stored in the EasyCard account or with the Visa debit card, with both accounts being linked to their Chunghwa Post checking or savings accounts, it said.
Cardholders can adjust the card’s settings so that NT$500 or more would be automatically added to their EasyCard account if it does not contain enough funds to pay for transportation or items they want to buy, the postal company said.
However, if their postal savings or checking account has less than NT$100 in it they can still add funds to their EasyCard using the machines at MRT stations, it said.
The amount of money that can be automatically added to the EasyCard account is capped at NT$3,000 per day, and the total amount that can be stored on the card is capped at NT$10,000.
Chunghwa Post said that it hoped that the co-branded cards would increase its number of Visa debit card users, which has grown slowly over the past 10 years.
Statistics from the postal company showed that it has about 4.13 million Visa debit card holders since it launched the card in September 2009.
From Jan. 16, the company’s other debit card holders can use their card to pay for fares on the Kaohsiung MRT system and the Taoyuan Airport MRT line.
‘DISAPPOINTED’: It is time to change the nation’s name to ‘Taiwan,’ as there is solid support for Taipei in Washington, independence advocates said at a protest Taiwan independence advocates at a rally in Taipei yesterday demanded that the government take action to assert national sovereignty and engage in international diplomacy by using the name “Taiwan.” Led by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), members of pro-independence groups gathered outside the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in the wake of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remark last week that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the DPP government must seize this opportunity to change the nation’s name to “Taiwan,” discard the “Republic of China”(ROC) title and establish diplomatic
A Taichung-based saxophone teacher was yesterday sentenced to 18 years in jail, for baiting girls to send him nude photographs and videos of themselves. The Taichung District Court found Ku Cheng-en (顧承恩), 32, guilty of contravening the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), in 48 cases, involving 32 girls aged below 16. Prosecutors said that it began investigating the case after a girl in January last year filed a complaint against Ku, who is also a licensed street musician, suspecting that he might own pornographic material of underaged girls. Searching his premises, police found explicit photos and videos of 48 girls
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) last night said that it had no comment about reports that a senior US Navy officer had arrived in Taipei for a visit. Several media outlets reported that Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, director of intelligence of the US Indo-Pacific Command, arrived at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) on a special charter flight at about 7pm. The schedule of a “senior US official” in Taiwan would not be made public, the ministry said in a news release, without confirming the visit or the official’s identity. Interactions and exchanges between Taiwan and the US are common, and visits
Health authorities on Saturday said that the level of obesity among Taiwanese has reached a record high, citing a study released last year that showed that 47.97 percent of adults were overweight. Eating habits are a major reason for the increase, a Health Promotion Administration (HPA) official said, adding that many people have a habit of drinking sugary beverages or often share excessively large meals with family and friends. The HPA said that it is alarmed by the development, especially since the agency together with the Sports Administration has for years been promoting active lifestyles, including regular exercise. The obesity rate has increased