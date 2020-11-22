New Taipei City has been the municipality in Taiwan with the highest number of reported rapes over the past several years, data released on Friday by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) showed.
In 2011, reports of rape in New Taipei City accounted for 15.7 percent of the nation’s total rape reports, while reports in New Taipei City made up 18.3 percent of the nation’s rape reports in 2017 and 17.6 percent last year, the ministry said.
Last year, Taiwan had 9,183 reports of rape — a 10-year low — down from 11,458 cases in 2018, the ministry said, adding that New Taipei City was followed by Kaohsiung (12.2 percent) and Taichung (12.1 percent).
The high number of reported rapes in New Taipei City is unsurprising, said an analysis by Cheng Chi-chia (鄭其嘉), an associate professor in Fu Jen Catholic University’s department of public health, as the municipality has a large population with plenty of people who are teenagers to middle-aged.
Commenting on a surge in rape cases in Taipei, Kaohsiung and Tainan, Cheng said that residents of those municipalities might have become more willing to report cases.
Last year, Kaohsiung accounted for 12.2 percent of the nation’s total reported rape cases, up from 10 percent in 2018, while Tainan increased to 6.4 percent from 5.8 percent and Taipei increased to 10.3 percent from 9.4 percent, the data showed.
By contrast, Taoyuan — second behind New Taipei City for reported rape cases in 2018 — accounted for 11.5 percent of the nation’s total reported rape cases last year, down from 14.2 percent a year earlier, the data showed.
Forty percent of rapists are the victim’s friend — a category that includes family friends, classmates and neighbors — while 10 percent are online acquaintances and 4 percent are strangers, the data showed.
Parents should get to know their children’s friends, and show caution when asking friends or family members to look after children, Cheng said.
Last year, 64 percent of rape victims were minors and nearly 10 percent of those victims were aged 12 or younger, while adult victims were mostly aged 18 to 20 (12 percent), she said, citing ministry data.
Adolescents tend to be unaware that having sex without protection can lead to getting pregnant or contracting sexually transmitted diseases, Cheng said, calling for more sex education for teenagers.
Parents and schools need to increase gender and sex education, teaching children that physical intimacy requires mutual consent, she said.
“Every parent must have the birds-and-the-bees talk with their children, and the point must be made clear,” Cheng said.
Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) has resigned as Executive Yuan spokesman after wrongly claiming that an award-winning beef noodle soup restaurant serves meat that contains ractopamine. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) late on Sunday approved Ting’s resignation with immediate effect, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) said yesterday. Li has been assigned by Su to temporarily fill Ting’s post. Ting said that he resigned to take responsibility for trouble caused by his comments last week. Ting, at a news conference held following the Executive Yuan’s weekly meeting on Thursday, said that the winner in this year’s Taipei International Beef Noodle Festival uses imported US beef containing the
The US takes no position on the issue of Taiwan’s sovereignty, the US Department of State said on Saturday, after Beijing accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “meddling in China’s internal affairs” over his comment that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” “The US has long had a ‘one China’ policy,” a department spokesperson said. “This is distinct from Beijing’s ‘one China’ principle, under which the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] asserts sovereignty over Taiwan. The United States takes no position on sovereignty over Taiwan.” The spokesperson said the US’ “one China” policy remains guided by the
‘DISAPPOINTED’: It is time to change the nation’s name to ‘Taiwan,’ as there is solid support for Taipei in Washington, independence advocates said at a protest Taiwan independence advocates at a rally in Taipei yesterday demanded that the government take action to assert national sovereignty and engage in international diplomacy by using the name “Taiwan.” Led by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), members of pro-independence groups gathered outside the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in the wake of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remark last week that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the DPP government must seize this opportunity to change the nation’s name to “Taiwan,” discard the “Republic of China”(ROC) title and establish diplomatic
‘DIFFICULT TO RETURN’: The US secretary of state set a new framework for US-Taiwan ties that is closer to the position desired by pro-Taiwan Republicans, an academic said US policy toward Taiwan has been irrevocably changed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comment on Thursday that “Taiwan has not been a part of China,” a National Taiwan University academic said on Saturday. The comments that Pompeo made during a telephone interview with the Hugh Hewitt Show radio program aired on Thursday has drawn attention from all sides of the issue, as it has been US practice since the signing of the Shanghai Communique in 1972 to simply “acknowledge” rather than “recognize” that people on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is “one China.” Pompeo’s comment was made