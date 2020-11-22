Taiwan and the US signed a five-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish annual economic talks, which could be extended another five years, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday.
Progress on the MOU, which was signed during the first Taiwan-US Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue on Friday, would be discussed annually, and would not be affected by whichever party is in the White House or the Presidential Office Building, Wu told a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei after the six-hour discussion that was held virtually and in person in Washington.
“This dialogue is an important milestone in the Taiwan-US relationship,” Wu said.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
Responding to concerns that a change in leadership might affect the agreement, Wu pointed to the Global Cooperation and Training Framework, implemented in 2015 under then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and then-US president Barack Obama.
The framework, which “provides a platform through which Taiwan could contribute to global problem-solving and share its expertise with partners across the region,” has been expanded under the current administrations of both nations, he said.
The memorandum received a high degree of support in the Executive Yuan and the legislature, Wu said, adding that the nations would next discuss which specific areas of the economy to cooperate on.
Wu said that it was too early to say what US president-elect Joe Biden’s position would be on a bilateral trade agreement, adding that the government would wait until Biden took office to discuss the issue.
There is a Trade and Investment Framework Agreement in place with the US, through which the government has moved to relax restrictions on imports of US pork and beef, he said.
A petition initiated by a US senator and signed by 50 other senators has been sent to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, calling on him to start negotiations with Taiwan on a bilateral trade agreement, Wu said.
“I cannot recall the last time a petition had such widespread support from US politicians. It is a very strong signal of support for Taiwan in the US Congress,” he said, adding that he believed that support would continue under Biden.
“This memorandum is a foundation on which the US and Taiwan can expand economic cooperation,” he said.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo initiated the Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue with Taiwan to bolster cooperation. The talks follow repeated calls from Washington and Taipei for negotiations over a formal trade deal.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) has resigned as Executive Yuan spokesman after wrongly claiming that an award-winning beef noodle soup restaurant serves meat that contains ractopamine. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) late on Sunday approved Ting’s resignation with immediate effect, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) said yesterday. Li has been assigned by Su to temporarily fill Ting’s post. Ting said that he resigned to take responsibility for trouble caused by his comments last week. Ting, at a news conference held following the Executive Yuan’s weekly meeting on Thursday, said that the winner in this year’s Taipei International Beef Noodle Festival uses imported US beef containing the
The US takes no position on the issue of Taiwan’s sovereignty, the US Department of State said on Saturday, after Beijing accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “meddling in China’s internal affairs” over his comment that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” “The US has long had a ‘one China’ policy,” a department spokesperson said. “This is distinct from Beijing’s ‘one China’ principle, under which the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] asserts sovereignty over Taiwan. The United States takes no position on sovereignty over Taiwan.” The spokesperson said the US’ “one China” policy remains guided by the
‘DISAPPOINTED’: It is time to change the nation’s name to ‘Taiwan,’ as there is solid support for Taipei in Washington, independence advocates said at a protest Taiwan independence advocates at a rally in Taipei yesterday demanded that the government take action to assert national sovereignty and engage in international diplomacy by using the name “Taiwan.” Led by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), members of pro-independence groups gathered outside the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in the wake of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remark last week that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the DPP government must seize this opportunity to change the nation’s name to “Taiwan,” discard the “Republic of China”(ROC) title and establish diplomatic
‘DIFFICULT TO RETURN’: The US secretary of state set a new framework for US-Taiwan ties that is closer to the position desired by pro-Taiwan Republicans, an academic said US policy toward Taiwan has been irrevocably changed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comment on Thursday that “Taiwan has not been a part of China,” a National Taiwan University academic said on Saturday. The comments that Pompeo made during a telephone interview with the Hugh Hewitt Show radio program aired on Thursday has drawn attention from all sides of the issue, as it has been US practice since the signing of the Shanghai Communique in 1972 to simply “acknowledge” rather than “recognize” that people on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is “one China.” Pompeo’s comment was made