The Ministry of Health and Welfare yesterday urged people to follow six crucial steps if they are bitten by a snake and to seek immediate treatment.
A surveyor at Pingtung County’s Chaojhou Township (潮州) Land Office, surnamed Wu (吳), died from a snake bite on June 20 in the mountains near Taiwu Township (泰武).
Wu, 46, was unconscious when he was found by fellow surveyors, who rushed him to a hospital, the office said.
Photo courtesy of Lin Kao-pen
As he did not show any visible bite wounds, treatment was delayed, it said, adding that a small wound was later found on his right ear.
Wu was the first surveyor to have died on the job in recent county records, the office said.
Even though winter is approaching, snakes can still be seen out and about, the ministry said.
When bitten by a snake, people should try to remember its unique characteristics to better identify it later, the ministry said.
People should take off their watch, jewelry or any accessories that might cut into their skin when it swells, it said.
Wrap or bandage the wounded area, place the affected part, such as a leg, lower than the heart, it said.
Do not use a cold compress and seek medical attention immediately, it said.
Taiwanese snakes can be divided into three categories — hemotoxic, neurotoxic and cytotoxic — based on their venom.
Pointed-scale vipers, the Taiwan bamboo viper and the Chinese moccasin belong to the hemotoxic category, with a blister forming on the bite area , the ministry said.
Some people might exhibit compartment syndrome, in which local swelling breaks off circulation and causes a particular part of the body to suffer tissue necrosis, it said.
Snakes like the many-banded krait and the cobra fall under the neurotoxin category, as their venom can cause paralysis, it said.
People could suffer from asphyxiation as their diaphragm and other respiratory muscles become paralyzed, it added.
Russell’s viper, a cytotoxic, can produce all of the aforementioned symptoms and results, as well as acute kidney failure, it said.
People should not use their mouth to suck out the venom, nor should they try to cut open the wounded area, it said.
Snake bites are most often found on the limbs, but the Taiwan bamboo viper, which resides in the trees, is known to drop down on its prey from above, National Pingtung University of Science and Technology associate professor Tsai Tien-shun (蔡添順) said on Thursday.
Hospitals are stocked with serum for all types of snake venom and patients should seek immediate treatment, he said.
Information on handling snake bites should be widely disseminated to educate people on how to keep safe when visiting natural sights, Tsai added.
Additional reporting by Chiu Chih-jou
SOLUTION: Taiwan would welcome travel bubble deals with other countries, but any deal must first be approved by the CECC, the transport minister said Singapore has shown an interest in forming a travel bubble with Taiwan, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday, adding that the government is in talks with Vietnam and Japan about similar deals. Lin attended a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, which was scheduled to review the budget allocated for Tourism Development Funds and Freeway Construction Funds. Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) asked Lin if the ministry has considered lifting the nation’s travel restrictions earlier than scheduled, given that Pfizer on Monday announced that it is making progress on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Hung also asked
Cathay Pacific Airways yesterday announced that it would resume services to southern Taiwan by offering two flights from Kaohsiung to Hong Kong this month, starting on Saturday next week. The airline’s subsidiary Cathay Dragon operated the Kaohsiung-Hong Kong route, but suspended services on Feb. 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsidiary ceased operations on Oct. 21. Cathay Pacific said that the resumption shows its unwavering commitment to serving passengers in southern Taiwan. It is to use an Airbus 330-300 aircraft for the two flights, with the first one leaving on Saturday next week and the second one on Nov. 28.
ASSISTANCE: The university said it is enforcing measures to enhance students’ mental well-being, stepping up suicide-prevention efforts and assessing safety features National Taiwan University (NTU) yesterday said that it has reinforced school mechanisms to help with students’ mental health, after two cases of alleged suicide on its campus took place in a span of three days. The university’s statement came after a student surnamed Wu (吳), 26, allegedly killed himself in his dormitory room on Wednesday, two days after another student, surnamed Yang (楊), 20, fell from a university building and died one hour after being rushed to a hospital. Wu was later identified as a Chinese student, the Ministry of Education said, adding that it would provide any assistance needed related to
The US takes no position on the issue of Taiwan’s sovereignty, the US Department of State said on Saturday, after Beijing accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “meddling in China’s internal affairs” over his comment that “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” “The US has long had a ‘one China’ policy,” a department spokesperson said. “This is distinct from Beijing’s ‘one China’ principle, under which the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] asserts sovereignty over Taiwan. The United States takes no position on sovereignty over Taiwan.” The spokesperson said the US’ “one China” policy remains guided by the