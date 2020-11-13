Northeastern Taiwan is expected to see heavy rainfall today due to a large amount of moist air brought by Typhoon Vamco, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.
While Vamco would not directly threaten the nation, the moist air brought north by the typhoon’s circumference would bring rain to the nation, the bureau said.
Chances of showers would be high in the eastern region, as well as the area north of Taoyuan, with heavy rainfall forecast for the northeastern region, the bureau said.
Photo courtesy of the Central Weather Bureau
Isolated showers are forecast for the mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan, it added.
Rainfall in central and southern Taiwan is expected to slightly ease a water shortage.
The nation would in general be under the influence of a northeasterly wind, the bureau said.
While the weather would be cool nationwide, people living in central and southern Taiwan should be prepared for significant differences between daytime and nighttime temperatures, it said.
Aside from showers in the northern and eastern regions, cloudy skies are forecast for the rest of the nation, the bureau said.
The northeasterly wind is forecast to weaken next week, but an easterly wind is expected to blow in from Sunday to Wednesday, it added.
Temperatures are forecast to rebound slightly during this period, with cloudy to sunny skies predicted for most parts of the nation, it said, adding that showers would be limited to the northern and eastern regions.
A group of US Marine Corps instructors are visiting Taiwan as part of an annual training exchange with Taiwanese troops to beef up their combat preparedness, a military source said yesterday. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that all the instructors completed their required two-week quarantine before beginning the training sessions. The source made the comments in response to a local media report that said the instructors were scheduled to begin training Taiwanese marines and amphibious special force units in assault boat and speedboat infiltration operations for four weeks at the Zuoying Naval Base in Kaohsiung, starting yesterday. The session marks
CHANGE IN TONE: Even though the US president-elect would likely not reverse his predecessor’s policies, a softer approach might expose the nation to Beijing, they said If US policy toward China changes under an administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, Taiwan might come under greater pressure from Beijing, said Kuo Yu-jen (郭育仁), a professor at National Sun Yat-sen University, told the Central News Agency (CNA) yesterday. China is perceived as a threat by US Democrats and Republicans alike, and there is a consensus between Washington’s executive and legislative branches, Kuo said, but he added that he still is concerned about Biden’s possible approach. A lighter approach or a slower pace in implementing policies toward China would give Beijing a greater leeway, he said. If Biden hesitates, Taiwan might come
SOLUTION: Taiwan would welcome travel bubble deals with other countries, but any deal must first be approved by the CECC, the transport minister said Singapore has shown an interest in forming a travel bubble with Taiwan, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday, adding that the government is in talks with Vietnam and Japan about similar deals. Lin attended a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, which was scheduled to review the budget allocated for Tourism Development Funds and Freeway Construction Funds. Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) asked Lin if the ministry has considered lifting the nation’s travel restrictions earlier than scheduled, given that Pfizer on Monday announced that it is making progress on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Hung also asked
CLOSED FOR REPAIRS: With Tsai’s refusal to agree to the so-called ‘1992 consensus,’ the former president’s ‘bridge for peace’ with China has been closed, Ma said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has undermined Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) peace efforts with China, the former president said yesterday, adding that Tsai could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), provided she agreed to the so-called “1992 consensus.” Ma made the remarks at a forum hosted by the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation in Taipei, marking the fifth anniversary of his meeting with Xi in Singapore on Nov. 7, 2015, the first time that leaders from both sides of the Taiwan Strait had met since 1949. “It was for building a ‘bridge for peace’ for dialogue between the two sides of the Strait,” Ma said