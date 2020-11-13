CWB warns of heavy rain

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Northeastern Taiwan is expected to see heavy rainfall today due to a large amount of moist air brought by Typhoon Vamco, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.

While Vamco would not directly threaten the nation, the moist air brought north by the typhoon’s circumference would bring rain to the nation, the bureau said.

Chances of showers would be high in the eastern region, as well as the area north of Taoyuan, with heavy rainfall forecast for the northeastern region, the bureau said.

An image provided by the Central Weather Bureau last night shows the projected path of Typhoon Vamco from today until Monday. Photo courtesy of the Central Weather Bureau

Isolated showers are forecast for the mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan, it added.

Rainfall in central and southern Taiwan is expected to slightly ease a water shortage.

The nation would in general be under the influence of a northeasterly wind, the bureau said.

While the weather would be cool nationwide, people living in central and southern Taiwan should be prepared for significant differences between daytime and nighttime temperatures, it said.

Aside from showers in the northern and eastern regions, cloudy skies are forecast for the rest of the nation, the bureau said.

The northeasterly wind is forecast to weaken next week, but an easterly wind is expected to blow in from Sunday to Wednesday, it added.

Temperatures are forecast to rebound slightly during this period, with cloudy to sunny skies predicted for most parts of the nation, it said, adding that showers would be limited to the northern and eastern regions.