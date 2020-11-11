Work on the second phase of Kaohsiung’s circular light rail line system is to resume immediately after being suspended since 2018, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said yesterday after he ordered that the new line begin commercial runs by 2023.
His announcement came after the city’s transportation and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) officials and its MRT engineering team conducted a month of traffic simulations on the unfinished section.
The simulation found that road improvement plans would resolve potential problems raised by residents living along a controversial 7.3km section of the new line, including noise and traffic congestion concerns, Chen said.
Photo: CNA
A 8.7km section that serves the port and areas southeast of the city center was completed in 2015, and work began on the second phase, a 13.4km stretch through the northern and eastern districts, in 2016, with a completion date of the end of last year.
However, work on some sections was suspended in 2018 after residents protested, leading to the completion date being pushed back until June next year.
The Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit Bureau said the light rail line has served a total of 11.72 million passengers as of the end of August.
In other transportation developments, the Taichung City Government said that the first line of its mass rapid transit (MRT) system would open for a trial run on Monday next week.
Passengers would be allowed to ride for free during the 30-day trial, using their EasyCard or other electronic tickets, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said.
Until Dec. 6, the MRT system would operate between 7am to 8pm daily, with trains running every five minutes during peak hours and every eight minutes during off-peak hours, Taichung Mass Rapid Transit Co said.
Starting on Dec. 7, the system would begin its normal 6am to midnight service, it said.
Fares, starting at NT$20, would be charged starting on Dec. 16, and a formal opening held on Dec. 19, the company added.
China would not attack Taiwan before 2024, as long as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) does not push for de jure independence or moves to rely on foreign countries for security, an academic said yesterday. Chao Chun-shan (趙春山), a professor emeritus at the Institute of China Studies at Tamkang University, made the remarks at a forum organized by the Taiwan Cross-Strait Roundtable Forum Association, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). “The US would not change its policy for ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan, while the US and China would continue to have confrontations and cooperation, as in trade matters,” Chao said. “The
A group of US Marine Corps instructors are visiting Taiwan as part of an annual training exchange with Taiwanese troops to beef up their combat preparedness, a military source said yesterday. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that all the instructors completed their required two-week quarantine before beginning the training sessions. The source made the comments in response to a local media report that said the instructors were scheduled to begin training Taiwanese marines and amphibious special force units in assault boat and speedboat infiltration operations for four weeks at the Zuoying Naval Base in Kaohsiung, starting yesterday. The session marks
CHANGE IN TONE: Even though the US president-elect would likely not reverse his predecessor’s policies, a softer approach might expose the nation to Beijing, they said If US policy toward China changes under an administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, Taiwan might come under greater pressure from Beijing, said Kuo Yu-jen (郭育仁), a professor at National Sun Yat-sen University, told the Central News Agency (CNA) yesterday. China is perceived as a threat by US Democrats and Republicans alike, and there is a consensus between Washington’s executive and legislative branches, Kuo said, but he added that he still is concerned about Biden’s possible approach. A lighter approach or a slower pace in implementing policies toward China would give Beijing a greater leeway, he said. If Biden hesitates, Taiwan might come
CLOSED FOR REPAIRS: With Tsai’s refusal to agree to the so-called ‘1992 consensus,’ the former president’s ‘bridge for peace’ with China has been closed, Ma said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has undermined Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) peace efforts with China, the former president said yesterday, adding that Tsai could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), provided she agreed to the so-called “1992 consensus.” Ma made the remarks at a forum hosted by the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation in Taipei, marking the fifth anniversary of his meeting with Xi in Singapore on Nov. 7, 2015, the first time that leaders from both sides of the Taiwan Strait had met since 1949. “It was for building a ‘bridge for peace’ for dialogue between the two sides of the Strait,” Ma said