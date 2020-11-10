The Ministry of Transportation and Communications is scheduled to enforce new regulations this week that would require yacht rental firms and commercial yacht operators to install an automatic identification system (AIS) on all yachts of 12m or longer in a bid to reduce collisions.
The Regulations Governing the Management of Yachts (遊艇管理規則) were amended in accordance with the Executive Yuan’s “Salute to the Seas” policy, which encourage people to engage in marine activities through yachting, the Department of Aviation and Navigation Ho Shu-ping (何淑萍) said on Friday.
“Since the regulations were stipulated in 2011, the number of yachts in the nation has increased from 68 to 1,135 as of this year, with the number of yachts owned by yacht rental firms or commercial yacht operators accounting for about 10 percent of the total. To protect the passengers on yachts, yacht rental firms and commercial yacht operators would be required to have the AIS system installed on yachts that are 12m or longer,” she said.
Photo: Hsu Li-juan, Taipei Times
“The system would reinforce identification among yachts and, in turn, help prevent them from crashing with one another,” she added.
The department said it would start enforcing the new regulations as soon as it publicizes them this week, adding that owners of old yachts would not be fined as long as they have the AIS system installed before the next scheduled inspections of their vessels.
Under the regulations, yachts that have been in operation for less than 12 years are required to be inspected every two-and-half years, whereas those that have been in operation for 12 years or longer are required to undergo an annual inspection.
All yachts need to undergo a special inspection every five years.
The amendment would also allow people to register as co-owners on the yacht certificates, the department said.
As the nation has seen a dramatic increase in the number of yachts and people holding a license to operate yachts, the department said it plans to raise the number of berthing spots for yachts across the nation from about 1,000 to 1,500 by 2026.
China would not attack Taiwan before 2024, as long as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) does not push for de jure independence or moves to rely on foreign countries for security, an academic said yesterday. Chao Chun-shan (趙春山), a professor emeritus at the Institute of China Studies at Tamkang University, made the remarks at a forum organized by the Taiwan Cross-Strait Roundtable Forum Association, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). “The US would not change its policy for ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan, while the US and China would continue to have confrontations and cooperation, as in trade matters,” Chao said. “The
The parents of a man accused of killing a female university student from Malaysia said yesterday that they hoped for a rapid trial so that justice could be quickly served with “a life for a life.” The 24-year-old woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was studying at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday last week. Her body was found the following day. The suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), 28, was arrested the same day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police
CHANGE IN TONE: Even though the US president-elect would likely not reverse his predecessor’s policies, a softer approach might expose the nation to Beijing, they said If US policy toward China changes under an administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, Taiwan might come under greater pressure from Beijing, said Kuo Yu-jen (郭育仁), a professor at National Sun Yat-sen University, told the Central News Agency (CNA) yesterday. China is perceived as a threat by US Democrats and Republicans alike, and there is a consensus between Washington’s executive and legislative branches, Kuo said, but he added that he still is concerned about Biden’s possible approach. A lighter approach or a slower pace in implementing policies toward China would give Beijing a greater leeway, he said. If Biden hesitates, Taiwan might come
CLOSED FOR REPAIRS: With Tsai’s refusal to agree to the so-called ‘1992 consensus,’ the former president’s ‘bridge for peace’ with China has been closed, Ma said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has undermined Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) peace efforts with China, the former president said yesterday, adding that Tsai could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), provided she agreed to the so-called “1992 consensus.” Ma made the remarks at a forum hosted by the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation in Taipei, marking the fifth anniversary of his meeting with Xi in Singapore on Nov. 7, 2015, the first time that leaders from both sides of the Taiwan Strait had met since 1949. “It was for building a ‘bridge for peace’ for dialogue between the two sides of the Strait,” Ma said