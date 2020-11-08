The Transitional Justice Commission has overturned criminal charges against 12 people persecuted during the White Terror era, bringing the commission’s total exonerations to 5,874.
Criminal rulings against Lin Chia-tien (林家田), Huang Hua (黃華), Lin Shui-chuan (林水泉), Lu Kuo-min (呂國民), Wu Wen-chiu (吳文就) and Yen Yin-mo (顏尹謨) are to be overturned, with all punitive measures rescinded, and confiscated properties and assets to be returned, the commission said on Tuesday.
Additionally, charges against Huang, Liu Yun-chou (劉運籌), Ma Chih-chien (馬志堅), Ho Chung-li (賀中立), Chao Ko-chi (趙克己), Tu Hsiao-sheng (杜孝生) and Liao Li-chuan (廖立川) have also been overturned, based on Article 6 of the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice (促進轉型正義條例), the commission said.
Huang and late democracy advocate Deng Nan-jung (鄭南榕) — who set himself on fire in 1989 as police tried to arrest him — had been convicted of sedition, each receiving a 10-year prison sentence.
From 1989 to 1996, Huang was the head of the “New Nation” movement, which called for Taiwanese independence and changing the nation’s official name from the Republic of China (ROC) to include the word “Taiwan.”
He was arrested in 1990 after announcing his intention to run for president, placing billboards along Taipei’s Roosevelt Road that read: “Long live the Republic of Taiwan” and “Taiwan for independence.”
The commission said that Huang was using peaceful means to state his political ideology and arresting him on sedition charges was an overinterpretation of the Punishment of Rebellion Act (懲治叛亂條例), abolished in 1991.
Huang’s arrest was an infringement on his freedoms of speech and thought, and breached the principles of a democratic system, an infringement the commission is attempting to right under the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice, the commission said.
China would not attack Taiwan before 2024, as long as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) does not push for de jure independence or moves to rely on foreign countries for security, an academic said yesterday. Chao Chun-shan (趙春山), a professor emeritus at the Institute of China Studies at Tamkang University, made the remarks at a forum organized by the Taiwan Cross-Strait Roundtable Forum Association, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). “The US would not change its policy for ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan, while the US and China would continue to have confrontations and cooperation, as in trade matters,” Chao said. “The
The parents of a man accused of killing a female university student from Malaysia said yesterday that they hoped for a rapid trial so that justice could be quickly served with “a life for a life.” The 24-year-old woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was studying at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday last week. Her body was found the following day. The suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), 28, was arrested the same day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police
Public prosecutors yesterday met with the family of a Malaysian student who was murdered in Tainan last week, while a traditional ritual was also held for her. The 24-year-old Chang Jung Christian University student, identified only by her surname, Chung (鍾), was abducted on Wednesday last week while walking near the school in Gueiren District (歸仁), police said. A 28-year-old suspect surnamed Liang (梁) was arrested the following day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police said. Prosecutors quoted Liang as saying that he sexually assaulted Chung before strangling her. Chief Prosecutor
Czech Senator Jiri Drahos compares the two nations’ democracies, and his aims for a visit to Taipei, which was postponed from last month to some time next spring Taipei and Prague have grown closer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the political situation regarding China, Czech Senator Jiri Drahos said in an interview as he reflected on his 30 years of contact with Taiwan. His initial connection with Taiwan dates back to the late 1980s, when he made contact with then-National Taiwan University professor Richard Lee (李紹林) about contributing to an international conference that Lee was chairing, Drahos said in an online interview with the Taipei Times. There are not many people in the Czech Republic who have maintained contact with Taiwan for more than 30 years, he said. Czechs