Up to 80 percent of those working as food deliverers worry that they will get into a traffic accident while making deliveries, a survey released yesterday by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) and the Taiwan Labor Front found.
“Many people are engaged in the gig economy, which has created new job opportunities, but these companies must not take advantage of legal loopholes to shift burdens onto the laborers, such as work environment hazards and the cost of labor insurance,” Fan said.
“We have witnessed recurring tragedies: road accidents involving delivery riders followed by disputes over compensation and medical bills,” she said, citing that over a two-month period, delivery riders in Taipei were involved in more than 200 traffic accidents, resulting in one death and 202 people injured.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
The survey, which was conducted from July to September, received valid responses from 126 delivery riders working for Foodpanda, Uber Eats and similar companies, Taiwan Labor Front representatives said.
The results showed that 81.7 percent of respondents were most concerned about getting into a traffic accident, followed by restaurants and eateries taking too long to prepare meals (79.3 percent), inability to contact the person who placed the order (62.6 percent), difficult customers (50 percent), and getting lost or not being able to find an address (42.8 percent).
Eighty-three percent of respondents were men and most were aged 31 to 35 (26 percent), followed by those aged 36 to 40 (23 percent) and 26 to 30 (20 percent).
Forty percent of respondents worked part-time as food deliverers and 42 percent worked full-time, while 18 percent were high-school students.
Among the full-time delivery riders, 68 percent had no labor insurance, while 32 percent had coverage through a workers’ union. Sixty-eight percent of the part-time food deliverers had labor insurance through their other job, while 18 percent had no labor insurance and 10 percent had coverage through a workers’ union.
The results showed that 24 percent of respondents worked more than 50 hours per week, while 44 percent had worked more than 12 hours in a single day.
Most of the respondents earned less than NT$5,000 per week (35 percent), followed by those earning NT$5,000 to NT$7,500 per week (28 percent), NT$7,500 to NT$10,000 (18 percent), NT$10,000 to NT$12,500 (7 percent), NT$12,500 to NT$15,000 (5 percent) and more than NT$20,000 (5 percent).
Fan and the Taiwan Labor Front representatives called on the Ministry of Labor to conduct a study of the working conditions of food deliverers, including assessments of their work safety and the development of mechanisms for their protection.
THIS YEAR’S LARGEST: Hosting the event despite the COVID-19 pandemic is a great achievement on the part of the public that the world should see, an LGBT advocate said The 18th annual Taiwan LGBT Pride parade took place in the streets of Taipei yesterday afternoon, showcasing the diversity of Taiwanese society and urging the public to understand, accept and respect people with different identities and sexual desires. As the parade “reached adulthood” and turned 18 this year, the theme was “to support and help others fulfill their cherished dreams (成人之美),” a Chinese proverb which can also be understood as “adulthood beauty.” The Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association, which organized the event, said it hopes that the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning and asexual communities would not only become more visible
The parents of a man accused of killing a female university student from Malaysia said yesterday that they hoped for a rapid trial so that justice could be quickly served with “a life for a life.” The 24-year-old woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was studying at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday last week. Her body was found the following day. The suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), 28, was arrested the same day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police
China would not attack Taiwan before 2024, as long as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) does not push for de jure independence or moves to rely on foreign countries for security, an academic said yesterday. Chao Chun-shan (趙春山), a professor emeritus at the Institute of China Studies at Tamkang University, made the remarks at a forum organized by the Taiwan Cross-Strait Roundtable Forum Association, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). “The US would not change its policy for ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan, while the US and China would continue to have confrontations and cooperation, as in trade matters,” Chao said. “The
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and top government officials yesterday apologized to the family of a Malaysian student who was murdered in Kaohsiung on Thursday, and vowed to improve public safety. “We want to express our deepest regret to the victim and her family,” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) quoted Tsai as saying. “The case shows that Taiwan has loopholes in its public safety measures,” Chang said. “We must ensure that such a tragedy will not happen again.” The victim, identified only by her surname, Chung (鍾), was a student at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was reported missing early on