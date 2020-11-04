Pop diva A-mei (阿妹) New Year’s Eve concert at Taitung’s International Landmark Seaside Park could serve as a “stress test” of transport capacity in southeast Taiwan, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday.
The singer, also known as Chang Hui-mei (張惠妹) in Mandarin, announced on Sept. 24 that she would hold a New Year’s Eve concert in her hometown that would be free.
Given that a large number of A-mei fans and New Year’s Eve revelers are likely to flock to Taitung over the holiday, especially with the nation’s borders closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) has instructed ministry officials to make plans to facilitate visitor transportation as early as possible, based on the lessons learned during the Mid-Autumn Festival and Double-Ten National Day holidays, the ministry said.
Hotels in downtown Taitung are fully booked for New Year’s Eve, Tourism Bureau data showed.
The average occupancy rate at hotels in other parts of Taitung has surged to 80 percent for New Year’s Eve and 70 percent for the night of Jan. 1, the data showed.
Lin sees the concert and other holiday events in the county as a test of its maximum transport capacity, or the collective total of visitors arriving by railway, highway and domestic flights, the ministry said, adding that the results would serve as an important reference when planning transportation for large events in Taitung.
Domestic carriers have proposed offering charter flights between Taipei and Taitung on New Year’s Eve, with a shuttle bus to the concert, the ministry added.
Civil Aeronautics Administration and Tourism Bureau officials are discussing with travel operators the possibility of offering charter flights between Taichung and Taitung on New Year’s Eve and during the Lunar New Year holiday.
As the South Link Line is to be fully electrified by the end of next month, the Taiwan Railways Administration is to increase train services to Taitung via the North Link and South Link lines, it added.
THIS YEAR’S LARGEST: Hosting the event despite the COVID-19 pandemic is a great achievement on the part of the public that the world should see, an LGBT advocate said The 18th annual Taiwan LGBT Pride parade took place in the streets of Taipei yesterday afternoon, showcasing the diversity of Taiwanese society and urging the public to understand, accept and respect people with different identities and sexual desires. As the parade “reached adulthood” and turned 18 this year, the theme was “to support and help others fulfill their cherished dreams (成人之美),” a Chinese proverb which can also be understood as “adulthood beauty.” The Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association, which organized the event, said it hopes that the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning and asexual communities would not only become more visible
The Nantou District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday charged a suspect in the killing of a four-year-old girl and asked a court to sentence him to life in prison or death. The girl’s abandoned body was found last month. The girl’s mother, surnamed Peng (彭), 29, and her boyfriend, surnamed Chen (陳), 37, were detained by police on Sept. 4 on suspicion of murder and abandonment of a corpse. Police found bruises and other injuries on the girl’s body, and an autopsy found amphetamines and Rohypnol, a tranquilizer, in her system. Prosecutors alleged that Chen had beaten and drugged the child, and asked
RESET? The former US Democratic presidential contender sought to reassure amid concern in Taiwan that Joe Biden would be soft on China Taiwanese-American entrepreneur Andrew Yang (楊安澤) on Thursday night said that US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would handle foreign policy issues very differently from his Republican rival, US President Donald Trump, adding that there would be a re-evaluation of the traditional democratic approach to relations with Taiwan and China if a new president takes office next year. Yang made the remarks in a speech at a virtual forum hosted by Taiwanese online news outlet Storm Media and Yangmingshan Future Studies to discuss issues relating to technology, social changes and the US presidential election on Tuesday. Yang, who was one of the
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and top government officials yesterday apologized to the family of a Malaysian student who was murdered in Kaohsiung on Thursday, and vowed to improve public safety. “We want to express our deepest regret to the victim and her family,” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) quoted Tsai as saying. “The case shows that Taiwan has loopholes in its public safety measures,” Chang said. “We must ensure that such a tragedy will not happen again.” The victim, identified only by her surname, Chung (鍾), was a student at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was reported missing early on