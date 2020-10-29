Virus Outbreak: Ministry to hold Webinars on virus

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Education is to hold two Webinars next month to explore how young people from around the world can collaborate on disease prevention during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Webinars are to feature Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) and 18-year-old Web developer Avi Schiffmann.

Tang and Anny Chang (張希慈), founder of the International City Wanderer Education Association, are to be the moderators for two online discussions, as part of the Global Youth Trends Webinar, which is organized by the Youth Development Administration, the ministry said in a statement yesterday.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung, right, and Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang exchange traditional no-touch greetings as Chen leaves a meeting after making a speech on Saturday .Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

“The topic that we’re going to discuss this year is living together in a time of pandemic and digital technology,” Tang said in a video promoting the event. “We look forward to integrating the imagination of the youth.”

The pandemic has made global partnerships “more important than ever,” organizers said on the event’s Web site, adding that they hope participants would “think about what we can do together for the world as youth.”

The first of the two sessions is to take place from 1pm to 2pm on Nov. 13, while the second is to be held from 4pm to 5pm on Nov. 27.

Registration is required for the Webinars, which are to be livestreamed, organizers said, adding that attendees would be welcome to ask questions during the discussions.

Schiffmann is to be a speaker in the first session, the ministry said.

A high-school student from the US, Schiffmann created the nCoV2019.live Web site that compiles data from the disease control departments of various countries and provides the public with first-hand information, the ministry said.

For his contributions, Schiffmann was named this year’s Webby Person of the Year and selected as one of Wired magazine’s Wired25 honorees, the ministry said.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and Tang were also included as a trio on this year’s Wired25 list.

The Webinars aim to help young people gain a more comprehensive understanding of the pandemic, the ministry said.

Young people would learn about different countries’ responses to the pandemic, as well as how to turn ideas into action, the ministry said, inviting youth from around the world to participate.

Registration details can be found at 2020gytf.kahap.com/online, it added.