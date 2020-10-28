Vice President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday urged government departments, medical firms and the private sector to make use of the National Health Insurance Administration’s (NHIA) big data to accelerate the development of smart and precision medicine.
Lai made the remark in Taipei yesterday at an NHIA conference, which showcased the work by 12 research teams that used artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze National Health Insurance data.
NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said that the administration in 2018 joined the Asia Silicon Valley Test Beds Project launched by the National Development Council to build a platform to develop AI technology using NHI data.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
After completing a process to strip identifying data from billions of lines of NHI medical records, a pilot project to build AI models from computerized tomography and magnetic resonance imaging images opened to applications in June last year, Lee said.
Fifteen research teams — nine from the medical field and six from academia, with 10 involving industry-academia partnerships — were approved for the project, he said.
Families have been impoverished due to illness or become ill due to poverty, so several hospitals worked to address the situation, Lai said.
However, what solved this social problem was the establishment of the NHIA in 1995 and cooperation from the medical field, he said.
In the past 25 years, the NHIA has protected health equity of people in Taiwan and achieved a satisfaction rate of more than 90 percent, the highest among all of the public policies the nation has ever implemented, he said.
To face the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHIA and healthcare professionals once again teamed up to protect people’s health, by serving as logistics headquarters and front-line guards, Lai said.
The NHIA applied its NHI data to help fight COVID-19 by tracing travel and contact histories, as well as facilitating the government’s mask rationing system, he said.
The NHIA has another important role: Cooperating with other government departments and the private sector to apply NHI big data — including about 65 billion medical record entries from the past 25 years and about 2.23 billion medical images taken since 2018 — to push forward smart and precision medicine in Taiwan, Lai said.
With research teams from the medical field and academia having joined the pilot project, many outstanding preliminary results have already been achieved, he said.
They should keep up the good work, he said, adding that the government’s job is to loosen regulations, offer more opportunities for experiments and ensure access to data.
Lee and Quanta Computer chairman Barry Lam (林百里) in March signed a memorandum of understanding, according to which Quanta Computer is to donate an integrated platform to the NHIA to build a customized environment to accelerate AI applications and the use of NHI data, the NHIA said.
NHIA chief secretary Yeh Feng-ming (葉逢明) said that the anonymized medical records of about 3.5 million non-natural people — or deceased individuals — have been uploaded to the platform, and companies can apply to use the data to build AI models to facilitate medical treatments, healthcare management and disease prevention.
CLEAR BEFORE LEAVING: Two baby boys and a woman in her 30s tested negative before departing for Japan, but tests taken after their arrival came back postive Three Taiwanese tested positive for COVID-19 when they arrived in Japan earlier this month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a new imported case. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said that one of the three cases in Japan is a Taiwanese baby under the age of one, whose parents work in Japan. The infant came to Taiwan with his parents in January, and the parents paid for the family’s COVID-19 tests on Oct. 10 ahead of their planned return to Japan on Monday last week, he said. The boy and his
‘BACKED BY ENEMY’: CTi News is one of the few channels promoting unification, the New Party chairman said, while pro-Taiwan groups called it a propaganda outlet Pan-blue camp supporters yesterday lodged a protest at the National Communications Commission (NCC) against what they say is a possible move by the government to shut down CTi News, adding that politics should not interfere with freedom of the press. Protesters included representatives from the New Party, the Blue Sky Action Alliance, the 333 Political Party Alliance and other pan-blue groups. “We stand here today because CTi News is one of the few media outlets in Taiwan that is still willing to give groups supporting unification with China a voice. If the news channel is gone, there would only be
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Examples from South Korea and Japan show that 15 local COVID-19 infections could emerge in a short period if measures are not taken The Taipei City Government would cancel its New Year’s Eve Party and all large events if 15 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported in the city within a week, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Addressing the Taipei Cross Border E-Commerce Annual Convention, Ko said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many uncertainties to society, and that e-commerce is on a path of no return and would continue to grow. Many countries have not effectively controlled their COVID-19 outbreaks, and although Taiwan implements strict border controls and there have been few inbound passengers, the pandemic is unlikely to end soon,
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday accused CTi News of trying to mislead the public by publishing a half-page advert claiming that the party interfered in the National Communications Commission’s (NCC) review of its application for a license renewal. CTi News is distorting the commission’s review process by painting it as a political conflict and turning it into a smear campaign against the DPP, party spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) said. “The NCC is an independent body, which carries out reviews and makes decisions based on its members’ professional expertise, as well as regulations and legal requirements governing media operations,” Yen said. “We condemn