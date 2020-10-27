The government would have allocated a total of NT$10.1 billion (US$349.5 million) on enhancing the nation’s information security by next year, but the mechanisms for 5G cybersecurity are still not sufficiently in place, which could lead to major data protection risks, a report by the Legislative Yuan’s Budget Center said.
The government has spent increasingly more funds on boosting cybersecurity each year, with the budget this year being NT$2.17 billion, a 46.8 percent hike from three years earlier, the report said, citing statistics.
The budget for next year is NT$1.21 billion, so all the money spent over the past four years and next year totals about NT$10.1 billion, it said.
Meanwhile, taking advantage of the high smartphone penetration rate in Taiwan, the government is developing 5G technology on a national level, with related projects expected to cost a total of NT$80 billion in the next seven years, the report said.
Although it is high-speed and has a low latency, 5G connectivity could face trickier and more diverse cybersecurity threats, as one of its main features is open network architecture, it said.
With an increasing number of cyberattacks targeting Taiwan’s government agencies, corporations and major infrastructure, the legal environment should be adaptive, so that the defense mechanisms for 5G cybersecurity can be bolstered, the report said.
The center criticized the execution of an NT$180 million four-year National Communications Commission project related to Taiwan’s 5G development, saying that it only had an execution rate of 35.32 percent as of July, so more effort must be made to improve efficiency.
Executive Yuan spokesman Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) on Sunday said that information security industries play a critical role in the “six core strategic industries” that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) hopes to support in her second term, as they concern not only 5G technologies and digital transformation, but also national security.
While the government’s efforts to develop 5G networks and enhance cybersecurity are under way, it would ask offices to discuss the suggestions provided by the center, Ting said.
As 5G networks have massive connectivity to the Internet of Things (IoT), the government has stipulated that information and communications devices used in the nation’s critical infrastructure cannot be made in China, he said.
The Executive Yuan is still contemplating the list of products prohibited from being imported to Taiwan to prevent weak spots in data security, Ting said, adding that once finished, the list would be made public.
The list would be compiled based on a product’s “functions,” rather than brand, Ting said, adding that China-sponsored products or companies with Chinese holdings are likely to be banned.
‘UNAFRAID’: Most Taiwanese do not seem to be aware of the danger of war and might be unprepared, a KMT legislator said of the poll by an affiliated foundation Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese believe that a war between Taiwan and China is “unlikely” or “impossible,” a survey released yesterday by the National Policy Foundation showed. The survey asked participants if they thought there was a possibility of war between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait based on recent developments, said the foundation, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). While 42.5 percent of respondents thought it was “unlikely” and 17.1 percent believed it was “impossible,” 5.1 percent said it was “very likely” and 17.2 percent said it was “fairly possible,” the survey showed. Another 18.2 percent gave
The Kaohsiung Prosecutors’ Office on Monday indicted a Chinese sea captain over his alleged involvement in the killing of four pirates at sea in 2012, while serving as the captain of a Taiwanese fishing vessel. The suspect, identified by the media as 43-year-old Wang Fengyu (汪峰裕), was charged with homicide and breaches of the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例), the indictment read. Wang asked two Pakistani mercenaries that he hired as acting captain of the Kaohsiung-registered Ping Shin No. 101 to fire on and kill four suspected Somalian pirates in the Indian Ocean off the Somalian coast on Sept. 29,
UPGRADE: The system is more efficient than others, which typically involve longer procedures that can produce pseudo-positive or pseudo-negative results The National Synchrotron Radiation Research Center yesterday unveiled an infrared wax physisorption kinetics imaging system, which it said efficiently detects 10 types of cancer. Through scanning tissue section samples, the imaging system can detect colon, breast, stomach, oral, ovarian, cervical, prostate and skin cancer, as well as neuroendocrine tumors and glioblastoma, center associate research fellow Lee Yao-chang (李耀昌) told a news conference in Taipei. The system uses paraffin and beeswax with organic solutions as developers for its infrared imaging device, which can mark abnormal polysaccharides on the surface of cancer cells in six to 15 minutes, while the wax is absorbed by
China is trying to convince Taiwanese that an authoritarian system is preferable to democracy, the Information Operations Research Group (IORG) said at a conference yesterday. China has been employing Taiwanese sympathetic to its “united front” tactics to help spread disinformation about democracy and Taiwanese society through social media, television programs, YouTube and by other means, the group said at the conference to promote public awareness of China’s cognitive warfare campaign. In the group’s latest report, it highlighted eight disinformation discussions that its researchers listed under three main topics: flu viruses in the US are deadlier than COVID-19; US troop movements caused the