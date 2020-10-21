The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Sunday provided tips on how to safely dye hair at home, highlighting the importance of a skin patch test to help avoid an allergic reaction.
The agency issued the reminder a day after YouTuber Tsai A-ga (蔡阿嘎) wrote on Facebook that he went to a hospital emergency room after developing redness and itchiness on his face, palms and scalp when dying his hair.
Many hair dyes have ingredients that can irritate the skin and cause an allergic reaction, including rashes, itching, blisters and ulcerations, the FDA said.
Inappropriate use of the products can lead to allergic reactions, because some of their ingredients can enter the body through hair follicles, it said.
The first step for an ideal dye is to choose a safe coloring product, it said, adding that the packaging can be checked for a licensed serial number from the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
Before dyeing hair, people should conduct a skin patch test by applying a small quantity of dye on the skin and waiting 48 hours, it said.
The dye should not be used if there is a reaction on the skin, it said.
It is important to read the instructions on the coloring product, and to combine the dye and developer in the recommended ratio, the FDA said.
When applying the dye, avoid getting too much on the scalp and avoid the eyes, it said.
Dye should not be applied to eyebrows, eyelashes, beards or mustaches, it said.
People should never dye their hair when there are wounds on their scalp, it said, adding that pregnant women should dyeing due to unpredictable risks.
People who have recently had a cold perm should not dye their hair to prevent overburdening the scalp, it said, adding that people should wait at least three months between dyes.
Some products claim to have washing and dying properties — including so-called “bubble hair” — but they are often not certified by the ministry, the FDA said.
People can report defective cosmetic products to the FDA’s post-market surveillance system for food, drugs and cosmetics on its Web site or the hotline (02) 6625-1166 #6401.
