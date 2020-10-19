Taitung County police on Friday seized an unregistered helicopter and held its owner for questioning on suspicion that he had been flying without a license, a prosecutor said on Saturday.
The owner, surnamed Chen (陳), was later released on NT$250,000 (US$8,627) bail, while the Robinson R22 Beta II helicopter found at his residence was seized, Taitung District Prosecutors’ Office prosecutor Tseng Yang-ling (曾揚嶺) said.
Chen denied flying the unregistered aircraft recently, as had been reported to the police, saying that he had not flown it since he learned that it was illegal to do so, Tseng said.
The investigation followed the Civil Aeronautics Administration’s (CAA) announcement on Tuesday last week of an air safety campaign targeting unregistered helicopters and light aircraft, as well as unlicensed pilots.
The CAA said that while there are no restrictions on the importation of helicopters, they must be registered and operated by licensed pilots.
There are no registered Robinson R22 helicopters in Taiwan, but about six or seven of the aircraft have recently been used for unauthorized flights, the agency said.
New Taipei City authorities last week seized one of the aircraft, which had been reported to have made unauthorized flights in the middle of last month, the CAA said.
With the help of the National Police Agency and local governments, the CAA said it is more strictly enforcing the Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法) and that prosecutors would seek heavy punishments against offenders.
However, it would offer assistance to aviation enthusiasts who come forward to obtain licenses and register their aircraft, the agency added.
Operating an unregistered aircraft or flying without a license can be punished by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to NT$1 million, according to the act.
SUICIDE MOTIVE PROBED: The 50-year-old woman had a boyfriend in Taiwan and police entering her apartment found no signs of forced entry, but they did find charcoal Taipei police yesterday found a Spanish woman dead in her COVID-19 quarantine accommodations, although the cause of death is yet to be determined. The 50-year-old entered Taiwan on Oct. 2 and was due to leave quarantine today, police said. After officials failed to contact her yesterday morning, officers were dispatched to the apartment on Chengdu Road in Wanhua District (萬華) at 4pm, they said. Officers wearing full protective gear entered the apartment, where they found charcoal, but no signs of forced entry, they added. Police said they were investigating a possible motive for suicide, as there was no note at the scene. The woman had
DENGUE REMINDER: The CDC is urging people to be alert for symptoms of dengue fever, after a New Taipei City man became the 61st indigenous case this year A Taiwanese man who returned from China’s Jiangsu Province yesterday became the nation’s 530th confirmed COVID-19 case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man, who is in his 40s, when to Jiangsu in February for work and returned to Taiwan on Sunday for vacation, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also CECC spokesman, told a news conference in Taipei. The man told health officials that he developed a runny nose with thick mucus on Oct. 1, but took over-the-counter medication to relieve the symptoms, and that two of his office colleagues had also
UNITED IN EXCLUSION: Somaliland and Taiwan share a ‘historic and strategic affinity,’ as they have both overcome ‘unfortunate’ isolation Taiwan and Somaliland stand to benefit from bilateral cooperation, given their strategic locations and shared values, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. The appointment of Somaliland’s first representative to Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, and the opening of Taiwan’s representative office in the country marked “a new era of bilateral relations,” Tsai said in a meeting with Mohamoud at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Tsai said she is confident that through close cooperation, the nations could “better leverage each other’s strengths and diversify our development.” Somaliland is strategically located “in the horn of Africa,” while Taiwan occupies “a geographically important and strategic position”
Street signs in Kaohsiung would retain Romanized names based on the Tongyong pinyin system after a plan to switch to the more widely used Hanyu pinyin was rejected, the city government said on Wednesday. The Kaohsiung City Government adopted Tongyong pinyin in 2004 amid a push by the central government to establish a nationwide standard and later set up an advisory committee to promote an English-friendly living environment, the Kaohsiung Research, Development and Evaluation Commission said in a statement. In May last year, then-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) proposed adopting Hanyu pinyin for the street signs at an estimated cost of NT$73