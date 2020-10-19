Among eight Asia-Pacific countries and regions, only Taiwan prefers US President Donald Trump over his challenger, former US vice president Joe Biden, in the upcoming US presidential election, a survey released on Thursday showed.
According to the poll published by UK-based market research firm YouGov, 42 percent of Taiwanese favor Trump in the Nov. 3 election, while 30 percent back Biden and 28 percent have no opinion.
In contrast, respondents in Malaysia favor Biden over Trump 62 percent to 9 percent, and in Singapore by 66 percent to 12 percent, the survey showed.
Biden also led Trump in Australia (60 percent to 21 percent), Indonesia (63 percent to 12 percent), the Philippines (47 percent to 24 percent) and Thailand (59 percent to 14 percent), the poll showed.
Apart from Taiwan, the highest level of support for Trump was in Hong Kong with 36 percent, but even there, 42 percent of the respondents said they favored Biden of the Democratic Party, the survey showed.
On the question of who respondents thought was most likely to win the presidential election, 37 percent of the respondents in Hong Kong said Trump, whereas 25 percent picked Biden.
In Taiwan, 45 percent of respondents said they see Trump as the winner, and 29 percent think Biden would defeat him, the poll showed.
In the other six countries, the majority of respondents said they think Biden would win.
About 42 percent of respondents in Taiwan said they favored Trump because they think that US relations with Taiwan and the rest of the region would advance under his administration, and 41 percent said the US economy would improve with him.
However, 26 percent said that Biden would do a better job combating climate change and tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, while 28 percent said he would be better at promoting peace in the world, the poll showed.
The YouGov survey was conducted from Sept. 24 to Oct. 5 with sample groups of 1,003 to 2,092 in each of the eight regions.
SUICIDE MOTIVE PROBED: The 50-year-old woman had a boyfriend in Taiwan and police entering her apartment found no signs of forced entry, but they did find charcoal Taipei police yesterday found a Spanish woman dead in her COVID-19 quarantine accommodations, although the cause of death is yet to be determined. The 50-year-old entered Taiwan on Oct. 2 and was due to leave quarantine today, police said. After officials failed to contact her yesterday morning, officers were dispatched to the apartment on Chengdu Road in Wanhua District (萬華) at 4pm, they said. Officers wearing full protective gear entered the apartment, where they found charcoal, but no signs of forced entry, they added. Police said they were investigating a possible motive for suicide, as there was no note at the scene. The woman had
DENGUE REMINDER: The CDC is urging people to be alert for symptoms of dengue fever, after a New Taipei City man became the 61st indigenous case this year A Taiwanese man who returned from China’s Jiangsu Province yesterday became the nation’s 530th confirmed COVID-19 case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man, who is in his 40s, when to Jiangsu in February for work and returned to Taiwan on Sunday for vacation, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also CECC spokesman, told a news conference in Taipei. The man told health officials that he developed a runny nose with thick mucus on Oct. 1, but took over-the-counter medication to relieve the symptoms, and that two of his office colleagues had also
UNITED IN EXCLUSION: Somaliland and Taiwan share a ‘historic and strategic affinity,’ as they have both overcome ‘unfortunate’ isolation Taiwan and Somaliland stand to benefit from bilateral cooperation, given their strategic locations and shared values, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. The appointment of Somaliland’s first representative to Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, and the opening of Taiwan’s representative office in the country marked “a new era of bilateral relations,” Tsai said in a meeting with Mohamoud at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Tsai said she is confident that through close cooperation, the nations could “better leverage each other’s strengths and diversify our development.” Somaliland is strategically located “in the horn of Africa,” while Taiwan occupies “a geographically important and strategic position”
Street signs in Kaohsiung would retain Romanized names based on the Tongyong pinyin system after a plan to switch to the more widely used Hanyu pinyin was rejected, the city government said on Wednesday. The Kaohsiung City Government adopted Tongyong pinyin in 2004 amid a push by the central government to establish a nationwide standard and later set up an advisory committee to promote an English-friendly living environment, the Kaohsiung Research, Development and Evaluation Commission said in a statement. In May last year, then-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) proposed adopting Hanyu pinyin for the street signs at an estimated cost of NT$73