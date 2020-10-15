KMT timer to mark lifting of ban

‘INCORRECT POLICY’: KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang said that KMT-governed areas have proposed the ‘strictest’ measures

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday started a digital countdown to when imports of US pork products containing traces of ractopamine will be sold locally.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 announced that starting Jan. 1 next year, Taiwan would ease restrictions on imports of US pork containing traces of the animal feed additive, as well as on beef from cattle aged 30 months or older.

KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang (王育敏) yesterday told a news conference in Taipei that the KMT created the countdown timer to “remind everyone that this day is approaching day by day.”

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang, second right, and two young supporters take part in a news conference in Taipei yesterday to highlight the party’s concerns over the planned import of US pork containing traces of ractopamine. Photo: CNA

“Yesterday marked 79 days until US pork containing ractopamine enters Taiwan,” she said. “We will defend everyone’s food safety.”

In the Legislative Yuan, KMT legislators would raise proposals and put policies under “strict review,” Wang added.

“At our headquarters, we will place this timer to remind all people that we must continue to supervise this government, and not let US pork with leanness-enhancing agents poison the health of our next generation,” she said.

“Reject US pork with leanness-enhancing agents,” Wang chanted along with New Taipei City Councilor Chiang I-chen (江怡臻), the party’s spokeswoman, and Taipei City Councilor Chung Pei-chun (鍾沛君), the committee deputy chairwoman.

KMT legislators and heads of local governments have proposed the “strictest” gatekeeping measures, Wang said.

By contrast, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators have blocked the KMT’s proposals and put forward “loose versions of bills,” she said.

Local government leaders in DPP-governed areas, such as in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Kaohsiung, Keelung and Pingtung County, have “not dared” to introduce standards stricter than the ones established by the central government, she added.

“Due to the central government’s incorrect policy, their inspection work will be very, very tough,” Wang said, referring to the work of government employees at the local level.

The first stage of the KMT’s petition for a referendum on the issue is being reviewed by the Central Election Commission, Wang said, adding that the party hopes to pass to the next stage.

“People have another tool at hand — the referendum,” she said, adding that people can use their power to “veto Tsai Ing-wen’s executive order again.”

Under the Referendum Act (公民投票法), referendums can be held every two years, with the next possible date being Aug. 28 next year.

To hold a national referendum, a number equal to 1.5 percent of voters in the most recent presidential election must sign a petition supporting a referendum proposal.