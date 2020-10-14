The National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Reduction (NCDR) yesterday unveiled a mobile app that shows the next hour’s expected rainfall near a user’s location to help authorities and the public to better prepare for potential disasters caused by sudden rain.
The app, called Rainfall Aid (落雨小幫手), shows the amount of rainfall recorded in the 20 minutes prior to an inquiry and the amount expected over the next 60 minutes for a 10km radius of the user’s location, NCDR Director Hongey Chen (陳宏宇) told a news conference in New Taipei City.
The GPS-enabled app warns users 30 minutes before expected rain at their location so that people can, for example, decide when to collect their washed laundry drying outside, Chen said.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Science and Technology
Local governments can use the app to plan disease prevention measures, especially for remote and mountainous areas, he added.
The app incorporates data gathered by the Central Weather Bureau’s meteorological radars and rainfall measuring stations nationwide; Taiwan Volcano Observatory data on activity in the Datun Volcano Group (大屯火山群); and information transmitted by the Formosat-7/COSMIC2 satellite constellation, he said.
The satellite constellation, launched in June last year, can collect 4,000 data sets per day between latitudes 50 degrees north and south, Chen said.
The data, which were made available for public use in March, have improved the precision of domestic weather forecasts by about 10 percent, he said.
The rainfall forecast techniques used by the app were developed by atmospheric scientists at National Central University and National Taiwan University who have conducted projects funded by the Ministry of Science and Technology, NCDR Meteorology Division Head Yu Yi-chiang (于宜強) said.
The NCDR uses the National Center for High-performance Computing’s supercomputer Taiwania 1 to process numerical model data for the app, he added.
The app updates information every 10 minutes, he added.
It covers all of the nation, except the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) and Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島), Yu said.
While the app requires a user’s location to display warning messages, it does not record it, he said.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the US will “fulfill [its] commitments” to Taiwan, amid rising calls for Washington to explicitly commit to defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Pompeo’s remarks came after the Financial Times earlier this week published a video, titled “Will China and the US go to war over Taiwan?” which mentions a “growing debate” in the US over whether it was time to end the “strategic ambiguity” on the defense of Taiwan. Asked about the issue by conservative political commentator Hugh Hewitt on Friday, Pompeo said that the administration
CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES: The president was not in line with majority public opinion on pork imports, and her remarks on foreign policy remained vague, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said it is disappointed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her Double Ten National Day speech stressed the nation’s COVID-19 prevention performance, but avoided issues concerning food safety and labor insurance, and pension and judicial reform. Regarding her call on all the nation’s political parties to unite in upholding the values of freedom and democracy, the KMT said that Tsai should instead respect mainstream public opinion and parties that oppose lifting the ban on US pork containing ractopamine, adding that more than 60 percent of Taiwanese are against a new import policy set to
The Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF) and India’s National Maritime Foundation (NMF) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding at the Yushan Forum to deepen Taiwan-India cooperation in maritime affairs and regional development. The signing of the memorandum marks the think tanks’ consensus on maintaining regional prosperity and peace, which could serve as a foundation for Taiwan-India relations, the TAEF said. Yesterday afternoon, TAEF president Michael Hsiao (蕭新煌) and NMF secretary-general Pradeep Chauhan presided over the signing via videoconferencing. The NMF, founded in 2005, is India’s primary think tank on maritime issues. It conducts research and analysis of India’s maritime issues in close cooperation with
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Saturday thanked India after it rebuked the Chinese embassy in New Delhi for attempting to manipulate media coverage of Double Ten National Day. Earlier in the week, the Chinese embassy sent an e-mail to about 250 Indian journalists asking them not to refer to Taiwan as a “country” or “nation” in their coverage of national day events, local media outlets reported. The incident sparked outrage on social media, prompting a response from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, which said that India’s media are free and report on issues as they see fit. “Hats off