The Taiwanese Netflix crime series The Victims’ Game (誰是被害者) has been nominated in five categories for this year’s Asia Contents Awards, including Best Creative.
The awards, which recognize outstanding television series from across Asia, was launched last year by South Korea’s Busan International Film Festival and the Asian Contents and Film Market.
The nominees were announced on Thursday.
The Victims’ Game centers around a forensic scientist with Asperger’s syndrome who risks everything to solve a series of mysterious murders after he discovers a link with his estranged daughter.
Joseph Chang (張孝全), who won the Best Leading Actor at the 14th Taipei Film Festival in 2012, was nominated for Best Actor for his role in the series, while Moon Lee (李沐) was nominated for Best Newcomer Actress for her role.
Lee last month won Best Newcomer at the 55th Golden Bell Awards in Taipei for her role in the series.
Liang Shu-ting (梁舒婷) and Hsu Ruei-liang (徐瑞良) were nominated for Best Writer for the series.
The show also picked up a nod for cinematography with a nomination in the Technical Achievement Award category.
Given the show’s success, head producer Tang Sheng-jung (湯昇榮) said he hopes to expand The Victims’ Game into a second series and a movie version.
The Chinese Web series The Bad Kids also received five nominations, while season two of the South Korean drama/thriller Kingdom, about a crown prince who tries to save his kingdom from a mysterious plague, received four nominations.
This year’s Asia Contents Awards received 75 submissions from 17 countries, and 28 works from 12 countries were shortlisted for the seven award categories.
The award ceremony is to be broadcast online on Oct. 25, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
