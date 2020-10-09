People have a chance to win prizes — including a car — for walking on any of 20 designated trails in central Taiwan, representatives from seven cities and counties announced in Changhua County on Wednesday.
To enter the raffle, people must submit a photograph showing a sign for one of the paths and a clear representation of the number seven — such as holding up seven fingers or wearing an item of clothing bearing it — and upload it to the event’s official Web site, the organizers said.
There are 717 prizes, including a car, six bicycles, 10 NT$8,000 vouchers for outdoor gear and 700 local specialities worth NT$300 each, the organizers said.
Photo courtesy of Nantou County Government
To enter the top prize draw, participants must complete at least one hike in each of the seven cities or counties, while to enter the draw for a bicycle, at least one hike in five different municipalities must be completed, they said.
For the vouchers draw, at least three hikes in different areas are required, while the bottom-tier draw only requires one submission, but people can have up to three chances in that draw if they go on more walks, the organizers said.
People can enter as many times as they like, they said.
Changhua County Commissioner Wang Hui-mei (王惠美) announced details of the raffle at a news conference, where she was joined by the mayors of Taichung and Chiayi, the commissioners of Nantou, Hsinchu and Yunlin counties, and the vice commissioner of Miaoli County.
Of the 20 paths, three are in Hsinchu County: the Dacidong Tung Blossom Trail (大崎棟桐花步道), Feifongshan Trail (飛鳳山步道) and Fongci Sunset Trail (鳳崎落日步道).
Miaoli County has the Sianshan Trail (仙山登山步道), Huoyanshan Nanan Ancient Trail (火炎山南鞍古道) and Manabangshan Hiking Trail (馬那邦山登山步道).
The paths in Taichung are the Dakeng Trail No. 10 (大坑10號登山步道), Sintian Hiking Trail (新田登山步道) and Aofengshan Hiking Trail (鰲峰山步道).
In Changhua County, visitors can choose the Baguashan Skywalk (八卦山天空步道), Tengshan Trail (藤山步道) and 18-Turn Trail (十八彎古道).
Nantou County has four trails: the Rueilong Falls Trail (瑞龍瀑布步道), Twin Dragons Waterfall Tianshih Plank Path (雙龍瀑布天時棧道), Hutoushan Liyu Lake Hiking Trail (虎頭山鯉魚潭登山步道) and Changyuanjhen Ecological Trail (長源圳生態步道).
Yunlin County has three: Shuangjian Trail (雙尖步道), Wannian Gorge Trail (萬年峽谷步道) and Shanlin Trail (杉林步道).
Chiayi’s only entry is the Lantan Trail (蘭潭後山步道).
Entrants’ photos must be uploaded during the raffle period, which begins today and ends on Dec. 31. Prizes are to be drawn on Jan. 8 next year.
Participants must also create an online account at 7ct.chcg.gov.tw to upload photos.
