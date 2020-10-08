The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday released draft regulations limiting the use of aloe plants as food ingredients, allowing the leaves of only two types of aloe to be processed into food.
The agency announced a re-drafted version of the Regulations Stipulating the Usage and Restrictions of Food Raw Material Aloe Vera and the Labeling of Food Products Containing Aloe Vera (食品原料蘆薈之使用限制及標示規定).
The revised regulations would stipulate that only the leaves of “aloe vera” and “aloe ferox” plants that have been completely peeled can be processed into food ingredients, and that their aloin content cannot exceed 10 parts per million (ppm).
The food products would also be required to carry a warning label that reads “not recommended for women during menstruation, as well as pregnant women, breastfeeding women, children, or patients with digestive tract disease or kidney disease,” the draft stipulates.
FDA Food Safety Division section chief Liao Chia-ding (廖家鼎) said there are more than 160 species of aloe plants, and the leaves of the aloe vera and the aloe ferox are the two most common types used in food, which are also the only two types allowed in food in the EU.
The plants are most commonly used as aloe vera cubes added to yogurt and as aloe extract capsules or tablets used as dietary supplement to improve bowel movement, he said.
However, the aloe plant contains the active ingredient aloin, which is a type of hydroxyanthracene derivative, Liao said.
Studies have suggested that long-term intake of food or supplements containing the substance might be toxic for the liver and kidneys, so the FDA referenced the International Aloe Science Council’s recommendation and set the maximum allowable aloin content at 10ppm, Liao added.
The draft regulations are set to be enacted on Jan. 1, 2022, and offenders would face fines of NT$30,000 to NT$3 million (US$1,036 to US$103,573) for contravening the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法).
A Canadian warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The voyage comes at a time of heightened military tension between Taiwan and China. Beijing has stepped up its military activity around Taiwan in the past few weeks, including sending fighter jets to cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait. The ministry said that the Canadian corvette had sailed into the Strait from the South China Sea, heading north. The Taiwanese military monitored the ship while it was in the Strait, the ministry said, adding that the situation was normal. The Royal Canadian Navy has sailed through
‘CLASSIC’ ARCHITECTURE: The city and the Chen family have budgeted NT$200 million to restore the mansion, aiming to finish by 2024 The historic Chen Tien-lai Residence (陳天來故居) — the abandoned former home of a wealthy tea merchant — is finally to be restored by the Taipei City Government after years of property disputes, the city said yesterday. The three-story mansion in Taipei’s Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area was the home of Chen and his family during the Japanese colonial era, but went unused in the decades that followed due to property disputes among surviving family members. Concerned about the declining condition of the building, the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs invoked Article 28 of the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法), which allows the city to
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) proposed an amendment to the National Security Act (國家安全法) to ban activities that promote Taiwan’s unification with China, damage Taiwan’s national identify, or other actions that work in the favor of China, Hong Kong and Macau, or other foreign opposition forces. The draft amendment includes fines of NT$10,000 to NT$100,000, with fines for displaying the People’s Republic of China flag of up to NT$50,000. The proposed amendment has so far gathered support from 28 DPP lawmakers and Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟). However, a number of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) spoke out
The Taiwanese Osteoporosis Association yesterday urged people to start doing strength training regularly and maintain sufficient protein intake before the age of 50 to prevent loss of mobility due to aging. Association chairman Wing Chan (陳榮邦), director of Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital’s Department of Radiology, said that Taiwan’s demographic structure is changing drastically and is expected to become a super-aged society by 2025. The elderly population was only about 1.49 million (7.1 percent of the total population) in 1993, but it is expected to reach more than 4.7 million (20.1 percent of the total population) by 2025, so maintaining mobility for elderly