Excessive sugar intake can raise depression risk

By Wu Liang-yi and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





People should pay attention to their sugar intake, as excessive sugar consumption can increase the risk of depression, the John Tung Foundation said, citing a medical study.

Excessive sugar intake can trigger melancholic and inflammatory reactions in the brain, the foundation said on Friday, citing a study published by the University of Kansas in the Journal of Medical Hypotheses.

Researchers found that reduced daylight in winter affects people’s circadian rhythm and sleep, and 5 to 10 percent of the US population is at risk of depression in winter, with a common sign being sugar cravings, the foundation said.

Sugar can be uplifting at first, causing people to want more, but overconsumption can lead to emotional instability, inflammation and weight gain, it said.

Chang Gung Medical Center psychiatrist Liu Chia-yih (劉嘉逸) said that serotonergic dysfunction in people with depression improves shortly after consuming sugar, but brain inflammation induced by excessive sugar intake could have a negative impact on people’s emotions.

Winter depression is sometimes associated with exposure to sunlight and usually occurs in high-latitude localities where nights are longer in winter, Liu said, adding that there are fewer cases in Taiwan, which is a subtropical country.

Exercising regularly and maintaining a balanced diet can help ward off depression, he said, advising people to consume fish high in omega-3 fatty acids and plants rich in dietary fiber, while staying away from foods that cause the “three highs” — high blood pressure, high blood sugar and high blood lipids.

Foundation mental health center director Yeh Ya-hsin (葉雅馨) said that as daytime in Taiwan starts to become noticeably shorter after the Mid-Autumn Festival, some people might develop insomnia and sugar cravings, leading to a “perfect storm.”

Studies have shown that sugar is not only found in candy or desserts, as many foods also contain sucrose or fructose, Yeh said, adding that cutting down on sugar reduces the risk of brain inflammation and depression.