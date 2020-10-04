A Canadian warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The voyage comes at a time of heightened military tension between Taiwan and China.
Beijing has stepped up its military activity around Taiwan in the past few weeks, including sending fighter jets to cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait.
The ministry said that the Canadian corvette had sailed into the Strait from the South China Sea, heading north.
The Taiwanese military monitored the ship while it was in the Strait, the ministry said, adding that the situation was normal.
The Royal Canadian Navy has sailed through the Strait before, including in September last year.
The US Navy has also been conducting regular passages.
Separately, military sources yesterday said that a Chinese military vessel has been observed operating in international waters 30 nautical miles (55.5km) off Taiwan’s east coast for more than a day since early Friday.
The Chinese ship was spotted in waters off Hualien County in the early hours of Friday morning, before sailing northward yesterday, the sources said.
The ship “sailed even nearer to Taiwan” than a similar incident on Sept. 17, when a Chinese spy ship appeared in the waters off Hualien and remained in the area for more than a week, the sources said.
The military officials did not identify the Chinese vessel, but said that a patrol ship has been dispatched to monitor its movements.
The area is close to where the military usually tests missiles and other projectiles.
Meanwhile, the ministry also confirmed that a Chinese Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft yesterday entered Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the 10th Chinese intrusion since Sept. 16.
The military responded by scrambling fighter jets, issuing radio warnings and mobilizing surveillance and air defense assets until the Chinese planes left the ADIZ, the ministry said.
THE CHINA CONNECTION: As Beijing’s aggression increases, so does Taiwanese consciousness, making a new constitution imperative, Hsu Wei-chun said If the nation is to ratify a new constitution, it must first end any illusions about the current document’s relevance to Taiwan, an academic told a forum in Taipei yesterday. For the constitutional revisionist movement to succeed, it needs public enthusiasm, the right timing and a clear plan of action, Chung Yuan Christian University associate professor Hsu Wei-chun (徐偉群) told attendees at the event titled “Imagining a New Constitution for a New Era,” which was organized by the National Taiwan University Graduate Student Association. The Constitution exists under the “one China” framework and has little relevance to Taiwan, Hsu said, adding that
‘LONG OVERDUE’: The Republic of China is a military-political regime of the KMT that illegally occupied Taiwan, Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen said Independence advocates yesterday at a rally called on government leaders to “rectify” the nation’s official name as “Taiwan” as they denounced Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu’s (吳釗燮) remark of “not seeking formal ties with the US” during a media interview. Organized by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), the advocates chanted slogans, such as “Taiwan is not the Republic of China [ROC],” and held a banner that read: “If the nation’s title is not corrected as ‘Taiwan,’ how can it fully establish diplomatic relations with the US?” as they gathered outside Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in Taipei at
IDENTITY: The time is right to press on with a referendum, as the nation has heightened visibility and support in the global community, the Taiwan United Nations Alliance said The Taiwan United Nations Alliance yesterday said that it is considering launching a petition for a referendum proposal to have the nation join the UN under the name “Taiwan.” Alliance chairman Twu Shiing-jer (涂醒哲) was joined at a news conference in Taipei by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Hsiu-fang (黃秀芳) and leaders of the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan and civic organizations. They said that it is the right time for a petition because Taiwan’s visibility on the world stage has increased, as it has been praised for its success in containing its COVID-19 outbreak and for helping other countries by sharing
Male hair loss can be treated if discovered early enough, even male pattern baldness, a Taipei dermatologist said. The main cause of baldness in men is male pattern baldness, which is largely a congenital condition, Lin Sung-jan (林頌然), from National Taiwan University Hospital’s dermatology department, said on Tuesday. The hair loss comes from follicles in the scalp, or other parts of the body, abnormally metabolizing androgen, Lin said. The metabolized matter affects local follicles, which eventually inhibits the ability of follicles to grow hair and ultimately causes the follicle to wither, he said. Hair begins to thin and grow shorter, and eventually less