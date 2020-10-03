HK suspect planning to turn himself in to Taiwan

NO EXTRADITION: The Mainland Affairs Council said it has not received notice from Hong Kong that the man suspected of killing his girlfriend is coming this month

AP, HONG KONG





A Hong Kong murder suspect, whose case led the government to attempt to pass an extradition bill last year that sparked massive protests, is expected to return to Taiwan this month to answer the charges of killing his girlfriend.

Chan Tong-kai (陳同佳), who is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, surnamed Poon, in Taiwan in February 2018 before fleeing back to Hong Kong, yesterday said his lawyer was arranging for his return to Taiwan.

The Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office, which is in charge of the Chan case, said that it has not yet received any information on the suspect’s desire to turn himself in.

Mainland Affairs Council spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said it has not received any word on the case from the Hong Kong side.

However, a communications channel has been established between Taiwanese police authorities and their Hong Kong counterparts, and any information will come through there, Chiu said.

Chan yesterday also released an audio recording in which he again apologized to Poon’s parents.

The recording was broadcast by Television Broadcasts Ltd of Hong Kong. The audio recording was said to have been provided by Reverend Canon Peter Douglas Koon (管浩鳴) of the Hong Kong Anglican Church, who has been helping with issues related to Chan turning himself in.

When Chan returned to Hong Kong in 2018, he was charged with money laundering for taking Poon’s money and valuables, and served a prison sentence before being released in October last year.

Hong Kong authorities said he could not be sent to Taiwan because the territory has no extradition agreement with Taiwan.

Prior to his release, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) used Chan’s case as justification for proposing an extradition bill that would allow Hong Kong to extradite suspects to other countries and territories.

However, many Hong Kong residents opposed the move because it would also have allowed suspects to be sent to China to stand trial. The bill was later withdrawn.

Additional reporting by CNA