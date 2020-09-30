Former University of Hong Kong president Wang Gungwu (王賡武), who won this year’s Tang Prize for Sinology, has called for greater responsibility among international Sinologists to facilitate cultural understanding between Chinese-speaking and Western nations.
Sinology has become more diverse due to the rise of China, Wang said at the Tang Prize Master’s Forum on Tuesday last week via videoconferencing from Singapore.
Academic studies could be misused either as a weapon for self-defense or intellectual offense, he said.
Photo courtesy of Tang Prize Foundation
Originally an extension of Oriental studies, which mainly served the needs of European powers, Sinology has evolved to cover subjects such as contemporary China and social sciences, he said.
“A strong and ambitious China is now seen by the global superpower — the US — as a threat to its supremacy,” the 89-year-old said.
Wang, an Australian, in June won the prize for his research on the “Chinese world order,” the Chinese diaspora and its migration experience.
It is important for Sinologists to work together in this sensitive field of study, Wang said, adding that it can be difficult to defend the integrity of the profession when conflict arises.
Academics should capitalize on globalization, as it increases people’s capacity to understand themselves, he said.
Wang enjoys a unique vantage point that affords distinctive insights into Chinese history, as he was born in Indonesia, and educated in British-ruled Malaysia and London, the Tang Prize Foundation said.
Wang — who graduated from what was then the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London and pursued an academic career in Malaysia, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore — is an expert in the interpretation of China’s view on the world, the foundation said.
FATAL FIRE: The health department is trying to contact the inspector who visited the site of the illegal nursing home to ask why they did not advise follow-up checks The Taipei City Government yesterday said that a health department inspector last year had visited the site of a long-term care facility in Neihu District (內湖) after receiving a report questioning its status. A fire broke out at the facility on Tuesday afternoon, killing three people. The Taipei Fire Department said that it received a report about a fire on the first floor of a four-story residential building on Kangning Road Sec. 1 at 2:38pm on Tuesday, firefighters arrived at 2:43pm and the fire was put out by 3:07pm. The firefighters found three men in beds and rushed them to hospital for
THE CHINA CONNECTION: As Beijing’s aggression increases, so does Taiwanese consciousness, making a new constitution imperative, Hsu Wei-chun said If the nation is to ratify a new constitution, it must first end any illusions about the current document’s relevance to Taiwan, an academic told a forum in Taipei yesterday. For the constitutional revisionist movement to succeed, it needs public enthusiasm, the right timing and a clear plan of action, Chung Yuan Christian University associate professor Hsu Wei-chun (徐偉群) told attendees at the event titled “Imagining a New Constitution for a New Era,” which was organized by the National Taiwan University Graduate Student Association. The Constitution exists under the “one China” framework and has little relevance to Taiwan, Hsu said, adding that
Yuchi Township (魚池) fishers have appealed to the Nantou County Government for help in dealing with an invasive fish species in Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), where it has devastated the local ecosystem. Fishers at Sun Moon Lake have been using electrofishing in an attempt to eliminate the giant snakehead fish — found in Africa and Southeast Asia — but they have struggled to keep up with the growing population of the species, which breeds during September and October, the county government said on Monday. The county has contacted researchers at National Tsing Hua University, saying it hoped they could come up
Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) yesterday urged Beijing to respect the median line of the Taiwan Strait by immediately stopping its military intimidation of Taiwan, as such actions would only hurt the feelings of Taiwanese. Beijing should immediately stop making military provocations against Taiwan, Ma wrote on Facebook after Chinese warplanes in the past week have made numerous forays across the median line that divides the Taiwan Strait. Although it has never officially acknowledged the median line, Beijing used to respect it, Ma said in response to comments on Monday by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌), who said