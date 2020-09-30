A film festival to highlight stories of people with physical or mental disabilities is to open in Taipei on Oct. 17.
Organized by the Taipei City Foreign and Disabled Labor Office, the Taipei Limitless Film Festival is now in its second year.
The films in this year’s festival focus on people with visual impairments, physical disabilities, Down syndrome or autism, organizers said.
Photo courtesy of Taiwan Public Television Service
Eleven feature and documentary films from Taiwan, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Switzerland and the US were selected.
From Oct. 17 to Nov. 15, 21 screenings are to take place at Syntrend Creative Park in the city’s Zhongzheng District (中正) and at Century Asia’s branch in Nangang District (南港), they said.
The opening film is Lion Rock (獅子山上), which is making its Taiwan premiere at Syntrend Creative Park at 2pm on Oct. 17, the organizers said.
The film by director Nick Leung (梁國斌) is based on the true story of Hong Kong rock climber Lai Chi-wai (黎志偉) and was one of two opening films at last year’s Hong Kong Asian Film Festival, the organizers said.
The screening is to be followed by a discussion with festival curator Chen I-chun (陳怡君) and actor Easton Dong (東明相), the organizers said.
Two special audio-described screenings of A Fool in Love, Love Like a Fool (傻傻愛你，傻傻愛我) are part of the festival, they said.
The film was directed by Blue Lan (藍正龍), who also stars in the film alongside actors Kuo Shu-yao (郭書瑤) and Tsai Chia-hung (蔡佳宏).
The screenings are to be at 2pm on Oct. 31 and 4pm on Nov. 7, both at the Century Asia branch, they said.
Last year’s Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, 2017 film Tomorrow is Another Day (黃金花) written and directed by Chan Tai-lee (陳大利) and The Goldfish by director Alireza Golafshan are among the other films to feature at the festival, the organizers said.
Four post-screening discussions are to be held, with speakers such as Shen Ko-shang (沈可尚), who directed A Rolling Stone (築巢人) and Children From the Distant Planet (遙遠星球的孩子), the organizers said.
Tickets to the screenings are free, with online registration open now, they said.
More information about the festival can be found at the Web site www.limitless-film.taipei.
