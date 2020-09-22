The Central News Agency (CNA) is to undertake a pilot project to build an “international video-streaming platform” to bring Taiwanese culture and values to global audiences, the Ministry of Culture said yesterday.
Leveraging CNA’s expertise in domestic and foreign news service and experience in international news-related exchange and cooperation, CNA would be responsible for the preparatory work related to building a global news network, the production of audiovisual programs, the operations team and organizational plans, as well as the establishment of technical specifications for the platform, the ministry said in a statement.
To understand people’s thoughts and expectations regarding the platform, and the way the platform should be handled, the ministry consulted several experts and academics, it said.
Most of them believe that a public consortium or foundation should be appointed to operate the platform exclusively, so that it can accumulate operational experience and knowledge, the ministry said, adding that this would benefit the stable development of the platform.
CNA has repeatedly expressed a willingness to undertake the project, the ministry said.
It said that its decision follows careful assessment.
Among its considerations were CNA’s organizational mission to promote understanding of Taiwan among the international community, its wealth of news and media professionals and multi-lingual talent, and its advantage of already having overseas journalism networks, it said.
The ministry required CNA to include creative and professional talent from the private sector in its proposal, it said.
After reaching a consensus with CNA, the ministry said it believes the agency’s proposal is in line with its plans, so it has agreed to subsidize the agency in its execution of the pilot project.
Taiwan’s success in preventing the spread of COVID-19 has changed the international community’s image of it, the ministry said.
To seize the opportunity to communicate Taiwan’s experiences and values, the ministry has been working to set up the streaming platform, which private groups have been advocating for more than two decades, it said.
The Executive Yuan has already approved a NT$38.78 million (US$1.33 million) budget for the platform for this year, it said.
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Huang’s body was found just outside the bathroom and showed no signs of a struggle, and no alcohol or drugs were found Singer and actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升) was found dead at his home in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) yesterday. He was 36. Huang was also known by the nickname Xiao Gui (“little ghost”). His body was found when his father went to check on him after being unable to reach him by telephone, and called emergency services to the house at 11am, the Taipei City Police Department said. Huang’s body, which was discovered just outside the bathroom, showed no signs of a physical struggle, and he appeared to have been dead for some time, police said, adding that no drugs or alcohol were
CONFIRMED IN PHILIPPINES: The CECC would conduct contact tracing for the migrant workers to determine if they had come into contact with elderly people or children Six Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home from Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a case of imported COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 500. Philippine authorities reported four of the cases through the National IHR Focal Point, while the other two were reported by the company that they had worked for in Taiwan. The six — five women and one man — are aged from their 20s to 40s, and worked as in-home care workers, domestic workers, factory workers and sailors in Taiwan, said Minister of Health and
The COVID-19 pandemic might not have originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, China, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. While many countries are experiencing second waves of COVID-19 infections, many are also lifting lockdowns to revive their economies, allowing travelers to cross national borders, Chen said. Academics have been questioning whether genetic mutations in the novel coronavirus in different countries have made it more infectious, he added. Academics from different backgrounds have conducted phylogenetic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences, he said, adding that the studies can help scientists understand how the virus spread among
The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday said that it has allocated NT$68 million (US$2.32 million) to build an Internet-of-things (IoT) platform that would facilitate proactive maintenance of the railway system and enhance service punctuality. The agency said that it decided to build the platform to promote horizontal communication among its departments after an investigation into the Puyuma Express derailment in October 2018 found that its four main departments — electrical engineering, rolling stock, construction and transportation — failed to share information with one another. The platform would use artificial intelligence to analyze maintenance data collected by its departments, including railway crossings,