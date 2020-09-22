CNA to build global video-streaming platform

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Central News Agency (CNA) is to undertake a pilot project to build an “international video-streaming platform” to bring Taiwanese culture and values to global audiences, the Ministry of Culture said yesterday.

Leveraging CNA’s expertise in domestic and foreign news service and experience in international news-related exchange and cooperation, CNA would be responsible for the preparatory work related to building a global news network, the production of audiovisual programs, the operations team and organizational plans, as well as the establishment of technical specifications for the platform, the ministry said in a statement.

To understand people’s thoughts and expectations regarding the platform, and the way the platform should be handled, the ministry consulted several experts and academics, it said.

Most of them believe that a public consortium or foundation should be appointed to operate the platform exclusively, so that it can accumulate operational experience and knowledge, the ministry said, adding that this would benefit the stable development of the platform.

CNA has repeatedly expressed a willingness to undertake the project, the ministry said.

It said that its decision follows careful assessment.

Among its considerations were CNA’s organizational mission to promote understanding of Taiwan among the international community, its wealth of news and media professionals and multi-lingual talent, and its advantage of already having overseas journalism networks, it said.

The ministry required CNA to include creative and professional talent from the private sector in its proposal, it said.

After reaching a consensus with CNA, the ministry said it believes the agency’s proposal is in line with its plans, so it has agreed to subsidize the agency in its execution of the pilot project.

Taiwan’s success in preventing the spread of COVID-19 has changed the international community’s image of it, the ministry said.

To seize the opportunity to communicate Taiwan’s experiences and values, the ministry has been working to set up the streaming platform, which private groups have been advocating for more than two decades, it said.

The Executive Yuan has already approved a NT$38.78 million (US$1.33 million) budget for the platform for this year, it said.