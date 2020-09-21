Chunghwa Post yesterday said that it would launch a co-branded Visa debit card with Taipei Rapid Transit Corp (TRTC) before the end of this year.
People would be able to use the cards to access public transport systems nationwide, including MRT systems and public bus services, once the proposal secures approval from the Financial Supervisory Commission, the postal company said.
The company launched the postal savings Visa debit card in September 2009.
Photo: Cheng Wei-chi, Taipei Times
It has so far issued only about 4 million cards, which shows there is still plenty of room for growth, it said.
Allowing cardholders to use the Visa debit card to access the public transport system could motivate more people to apply for the card, the postal company said.
The company would first submit the proposal to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications for review, it said, adding that after the ministry’s approval, the proposal would be turned over to the commission for a final approval.
In other news, the postal company said that it generated a profit of NT$14.2 billion (US$487.1 million) from January to last month, despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing severe delays in mail and package deliveries.
Based on its budget plan approved by the Legislative Yuan, the company was supposed to reach a legal budget of NT$8.9 billion.
Chunghwa Post president Chiang Jui-tang (江瑞堂) said that the company’s mail and package delivery service was disrupted as many countries closed their borders to contain the spread of COVID-19, which caused airlines to cancel most of their flights.
The delay was acute in April, when the government lifted a ban on sending masks to relatives of Taiwanese residing overseas, which increased the number of packages handled by and piled up at post offices nationwide, he said.
China Airlines and EVA Airways have also raised their air transport fees to two to three times pre-pandemic levels, which caused delivery costs to exceed the postage fees charged from customers, he said.
Although the booming electronic commerce business led to a 20 percent year-on-year increase in express package delivery service, the low delivery cost for packages has caused mail and package delivery business to generate a profit of only NT$500 million, down from NT$1.8 billion in the same period last year, he said.
A majority of the company’s profit in the past eight months came from the deposit and foreign-exchange business, as well as the life insurance business, Chiang said.
The company’s postal savings accounts have a total fund of NT$6.5 trillion and its life insurance funds was about NT$700 billion, he added.
“Because of the depreciation of the US dollar against the New Taiwan dollar, our investment overseas — about NT$900 billion — have sustained some minor foreign exchange losses. However, we should still be able to reach the legal budget required of us, so long as the exchange rate of the US dollar versus the NT dollar can be maintained at 1:29,” Chiang said.
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Huang’s body was found just outside the bathroom and showed no signs of a struggle, and no alcohol or drugs were found Singer and actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升) was found dead at his home in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) yesterday. He was 36. Huang was also known by the nickname Xiao Gui (“little ghost”). His body was found when his father went to check on him after being unable to reach him by telephone, and called emergency services to the house at 11am, the Taipei City Police Department said. Huang’s body, which was discovered just outside the bathroom, showed no signs of a physical struggle, and he appeared to have been dead for some time, police said, adding that no drugs or alcohol were
CONFIRMED IN PHILIPPINES: The CECC would conduct contact tracing for the migrant workers to determine if they had come into contact with elderly people or children Six Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home from Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a case of imported COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 500. Philippine authorities reported four of the cases through the National IHR Focal Point, while the other two were reported by the company that they had worked for in Taiwan. The six — five women and one man — are aged from their 20s to 40s, and worked as in-home care workers, domestic workers, factory workers and sailors in Taiwan, said Minister of Health and
TIME FOR CHANGE: Most of those at a public hearing organized by the DPP’s Chung Chia-pin also agreed that the Control Yuan and Examination Yuan should be abolished Taiwan needs a new constitution, as the current one was adopted in Nanjing in 1946, when the Republic of China (ROC) represented all of China, while the Control Yuan and Examination Yuan should be abolished, legal experts and academics said yesterday during a public hearing at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. Chang Kun-sheng (張錕盛), a law professor and secretary-general of the Taiwan Administrative Law Association, said that it is time to draft a new constitution. The ROC Constitution was adopted during a National Constituent Assembly meeting in Nanjing shortly after World War II and before the Chinese Civil War had fully erupted,
The COVID-19 pandemic might not have originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, China, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. While many countries are experiencing second waves of COVID-19 infections, many are also lifting lockdowns to revive their economies, allowing travelers to cross national borders, Chen said. Academics have been questioning whether genetic mutations in the novel coronavirus in different countries have made it more infectious, he added. Academics from different backgrounds have conducted phylogenetic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences, he said, adding that the studies can help scientists understand how the virus spread among