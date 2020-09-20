Rules changes are being considered that would force Taiwanese who permanently live abroad to pay National Health Insurance (NHI) premiums for the period they were overseas before they can re-enroll in the system, National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) yesterday said.
The case of a married Taiwanese couple who lived in the US for about 30 years, but returned to Taiwan in April and tested positive for COVID-19 has again sparked public debate over why Taiwanese living abroad are allowed to use NHI resources, — although the couple’s expenses were not covered by the NHI.
An often cited example is that of singer Huang An (黃安), a Taiwanese singer based in China who returned to Taiwan in 2016 for heart surgery, which was covered by the NHI.
Photo courtesy of NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang
In 2016, Huang accused 16-year-old Chou Tzu-yu (周子瑜), the Taiwanese member of the South Korean girl band TWICE, of supporting Taiwanese independence after she waved a Republic of China (ROC) flag on a South Korean TV show. The tip-off led to widespread criticism of Chou in China, which sparked public outrage at Huang in Taiwan.
Yesterday, Lee said that the NHIA plans to change the rules this year, and require overseas Taiwanese to pay the NHI premium for the period they were abroad if they wish to re-enroll in the system and be covered for local medical treatment.
The existing rules state that insured Taiwanese should continue to pay insurance premiums if they go abroad for no longer than six months, while those overseas longer than six months can apply to suspend premiums and coverage until they return to Taiwan and re-enroll.
Insured Taiwanese who cancel their household registration for less than two years can re-enroll with the NHI system after returning to Taiwan and restoring their household registration, but if it has been more than two years, they must wait six months after their registration is restored before re-enrolling in NHI.
Not many cases exist of overseas Taiwanese who did not pay premiums while abroad, but who returned to Taiwan, re-enrolled in NHI and were covered for treatment, Lee said, but those few have caused enough controversy to push the NHIA to discuss next month how the rules should be amended.
Private health insurance plans do not allow people to get insured when they are in urgent need of treatment, but existing NHI rules allow some overseas Taiwanese to immediately re-enroll upon their return, which is why the NHIA must discuss the issue, he added.
Separately yesterday, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that another problem is that many overseas Taiwanese have high salaries abroad, but because they do not have local income, they only have to pay the minimum NHI premium (NT$749 per month).
The NHIA should consider whether the overseas salaries of those Taiwanese should be taken into account when their NHI premium is determined, Chen added.
Additional reporting by CNA
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Huang’s body was found just outside the bathroom and showed no signs of a struggle, and no alcohol or drugs were found Singer and actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升) was found dead at his home in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) yesterday. He was 36. Huang was also known by the nickname Xiao Gui (“little ghost”). His body was found when his father went to check on him after being unable to reach him by telephone, and called emergency services to the house at 11am, the Taipei City Police Department said. Huang’s body, which was discovered just outside the bathroom, showed no signs of a physical struggle, and he appeared to have been dead for some time, police said, adding that no drugs or alcohol were
CONFIRMED IN PHILIPPINES: The CECC would conduct contact tracing for the migrant workers to determine if they had come into contact with elderly people or children Six Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home from Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a case of imported COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 500. Philippine authorities reported four of the cases through the National IHR Focal Point, while the other two were reported by the company that they had worked for in Taiwan. The six — five women and one man — are aged from their 20s to 40s, and worked as in-home care workers, domestic workers, factory workers and sailors in Taiwan, said Minister of Health and
The COVID-19 pandemic might not have originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, China, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. While many countries are experiencing second waves of COVID-19 infections, many are also lifting lockdowns to revive their economies, allowing travelers to cross national borders, Chen said. Academics have been questioning whether genetic mutations in the novel coronavirus in different countries have made it more infectious, he added. Academics from different backgrounds have conducted phylogenetic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences, he said, adding that the studies can help scientists understand how the virus spread among
The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday said that it has allocated NT$68 million (US$2.32 million) to build an Internet-of-things (IoT) platform that would facilitate proactive maintenance of the railway system and enhance service punctuality. The agency said that it decided to build the platform to promote horizontal communication among its departments after an investigation into the Puyuma Express derailment in October 2018 found that its four main departments — electrical engineering, rolling stock, construction and transportation — failed to share information with one another. The platform would use artificial intelligence to analyze maintenance data collected by its departments, including railway crossings,