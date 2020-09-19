The Control Yuan yesterday published data on political party finances from last year, showing more income and expenditure for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) than for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).
According to the figures published on the Control Yuan’s public database of political contributions in Taipei, the DPP netted NT$187.46 million (US$6.43 million) and spent NT$190.61 million, while the KMT earned NT$116.61 million and spent NT$117.13 million.
The New Power Party (NPP) made NT$28.82 million and had assets totaling NT$6.2 million, more than triple the NT$1.74 million it had in 2018, the data showed.
Photo: Hsieh Chun-lin, Taipei Times
In its first filing, the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) netted NT$81.47 million and spent NT$38.9 million, the data showed.
Of the DPP’s earnings, NT$99.69 million came from personal donations, NT$85.27 million from for-profit businesses, NT$714,000 from political donations, NT$1.78 million from anonymous donations and NT$9,067 from other sources.
The party’s account stood at NT$26.94 million, up slightly from NT$20.47 million in 2018.
The DPP spent NT$41.13 million on personnel, NT$34.05 million on business expenses, NT$90,300 on public relations, NT$78.54 million on elections, NT$30.8 million on political campaigns, NT$596,557 on miscellaneous expenditures and NT$5.42 million on donation reimbursements, the data showed.
Meanwhile, NT$63.71 million of the KMT’s income came from personal donations, NT$51.6 million from for-profit businesses, NT$845,000 from political donations, NT$457,961 from anonymous donations and NT$4,086 from other sources, the data showed.
Its account stood at NT$12.64 million, up from NT$3.54 million in 2018.
The KMT’s expenses included NT$47.61 million on personnel, NT$26.11 million on business expenses, NT$256,487 on public relations, NT$16.53 million on elections, NT$20.23 million on political campaigns, NT$732,933 on miscellaneous expenditures and NT$4.79 million on donation reimbursements, while NT$880,000 was paid into the treasury.
In its first year, the TPP netted NT$64.36 million from personal donations, NT$16.5 million from for-profit businesses, NT$300,000 from political donations, NT$312,643 from anonymous donations and NT$403 from other sources, while its total assets stood at NT$52.13 million, the database showed.
As for expenditures, the TPP spent NT$2.38 million on personnel, NT$4.69 million on business expenses, NT$79,915 on public relations, NT$19.73 million on elections, NT$8.5 million on political campaigns, NT$396,413 on miscellaneous expenses and NT$2.45 million on donation reimbursements, while NT$700,000 was paid into the treasury.
Of the NPP’s NT$28.82 million in earnings, NT$64.36 million came from personal donations, NT$597,550 from for-profit businesses, NT$920,000 from political donations, NT$3.53 million from anonymous donations and NT$2.08 million from other sources, the data showed.
The NPP spent NT$15,000 on personnel, NT$8.34 million on business expenses, NT$8.45 million on elections, NT$1.07 million on campaign contributions, NT$200,000 on miscellaneous expenses, NT$270,000 on donation reimbursements and nothing on public relations, while NT$18,748 was paid to the treasury.
The NPP had NT$3.35 million in the bank, in addition to NT$2.1 million in cash, NT$390,000 in bills receivable and NT$355,840 in nonexpendable property for assets totaling NT$6.2 million, its filings showed.
Meanwhile, the New Party made NT$6.68 million in income consisting primarily of NT$4.7 million in personal donations and NT$1.69 million in for-profit business donations, with expenditure totaling NT$6.57 million mainly due to NT$5.47 million in election costs and about NT$950,000 in public relations costs, the data showed.
The party’s account stood at NT$142,854, comparable to the NT$129,972 it had in 2018.
