The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday called on the Ministry of Health and Welfare to take more aggressive measures to ensure the authenticity of masks circulating in the nation.
Masks are important for preventing the spread of COVID-19, but suspected cases of counterfeit masks — including of nonmedical-grade masks being passed off as medical-grade ones — have led people to worry, KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang (王育敏) told a news conference in Taipei.
Management of the masks should be the ministry’s top priority, but it has failed to do a good job, Wang said, urging the ministry to adopt more aggressive measures.
Citing the postponement of a new mask imprint policy that was to go into effect yesterday, she called the ministry and the Executive Yuan’s response to the suspected counterfeit mask incidents “chaotic,” adding that the public might lose confidence in the nation’s COVID-19 prevention efforts.
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday last week announced that flat medical masks manufactured in Taiwan must be stamped with the words “MD” — for “medical device” — and “Made in Taiwan,” but the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday said that the start date of the policy would be delayed to Thursday next week.
The central government has so far been “passive” in dealing with mask issues, Wang said.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, should avoid “only think about promoting [himself] all day long,” or about a potential mayoral bid in the 2022 local elections, she said.
The government must not only ensure that people have enough masks, but also that they are safe to use, KMT New Taipei City Councilor Chiang I-chen (江怡臻) said.
KMT Taipei City Councilor Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇), who is also the committee’s deputy chairwoman, questioned the ministry’s ability to manage imports of US pork containing ractopamine, saying that it “cannot even manage” the 66 mask manufacturers that are part of the “national team” supplying the nation’s mask rationing program.
The central government also leaves local authorities to “pick up the pieces” from its mistakes, she said, adding that the center has said that local public health departments would have to help with imprinting unsold masks that were legally produced.
Giving interviews, taking part in performances and posing for photographs are “not [Chen’s] primary occupation,” Alicia Wang said.
Referring to Chen’s appearance on Saturday last week as a guest at singer Chan Ya-wen’s (詹雅雯) concert at the Taipei Arena, Alicia Wang added that Chen should “return” to his formal job.
Additional reporting by CNA
Scooter riders should regularly clean their helmets, especially in summer, to prevent dirt and sweat from accumulating and causing scalp problems, such as hair loss and permanent baldness, a dermatologist has warned. Poor hygiene practices by helmet wearers often lead to scalp problems, such as bacterial folliculitis, tinea capitis and seborrheic dermatitis, Lu Pei-hsuan (呂佩璇) at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital said on Aug 31. The first step to maintain good scalp care is proper hair washing, as shampoo residues can easily cause dandruff and itchy scalps, while improper scratching will cause inflammation, Lu said. The best way to wash your hair is to
INTIMIDATION: Chinese military maneuvers have mostly led to heightened support for Taiwan’s defense forces, while China appears poised to continue its campaign China’s incessant military activities in and near the Taiwan Strait over the past several months are “greater in meaning than in substance,” and are aimed at polarizing Taiwanese society, a researcher said in a report published on Friday. China has attempted to intimidate Taiwan through military threats, while at the same time calling on Taiwanese and US officials to practice restraint, which is aimed at causing a rift between those who prefer resistance against China and those who prefer peace, said Lee Kuan-cheng (李冠成), a researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research. “China’s goal is to obscure public awareness
CONFIRMED IN PHILIPPINES: The CECC would conduct contact tracing for the migrant workers to determine if they had come into contact with elderly people or children Six Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home from Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a case of imported COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 500. Philippine authorities reported four of the cases through the National IHR Focal Point, while the other two were reported by the company that they had worked for in Taiwan. The six — five women and one man — are aged from their 20s to 40s, and worked as in-home care workers, domestic workers, factory workers and sailors in Taiwan, said Minister of Health and
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Huang’s body was found just outside the bathroom and showed no signs of a struggle, and no alcohol or drugs were found Singer and actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升) was found dead at his home in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) yesterday. He was 36. Huang was also known by the nickname Xiao Gui (“little ghost”). His body was found when his father went to check on him after being unable to reach him by telephone, and called emergency services to the house at 11am, the Taipei City Police Department said. Huang’s body, which was discovered just outside the bathroom, showed no signs of a physical struggle, and he appeared to have been dead for some time, police said, adding that no drugs or alcohol were