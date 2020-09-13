From a bucolic rural grocery shop to fictional battlefields and robot warrior bases, artisans are meticulously handcrafting miniature worlds that fuse reality and fantasy.
When he is not designing interiors, 51-year-old Hank Cheng (鄭鴻展) can usually be found in his studio conjuring tiny but intricately detailed scenes.
“I like to try to make anything, whether it’s clean, old or dirty, to let my imagination run wild,” he said.
Photo: Chang Chung-yi, Taipei Times
His creations range from a replica of a 40-year-old grocery store in central Taiwan that caught his eye, to an imaginary “secret maintenance base” for a legion of Minions made from a discarded Minion-shaped cookie box he recycled.
“When people ask me is there anything I can’t make, I joke: ‘Only air and sunshine,’” Cheng said.
In his youth, Cheng studied illustrations in Japan, where miniatures and dioramas have long been popular.
He only started making miniatures himself five years ago after spotting a photograph of a Japanese artist’s work that was so realistic he thought it was real at first sight.
Recycling is a recurring theme for Cheng, who was raised to cherish finite resources in a thrifty family.
One of his most detailed pieces is a painstakingly accurate model of an old Japanese restaurant selling eel rice dishes — complete with smoke-stained kitchen and greased floor — which won awards at a Japanese competition.
Another favorite design is a run-down bar with rowdy patrons, graffitied walls and a back alley littered with garbage so realistic that Cheng hopes viewers can “smell the odor” just by looking at it.
“I hope each of my creations tells a story to get people interested, and it does not just look pretty or look realistic,” said Cheng, who has also published a book on making miniatures and held solo exhibitions.
“I hope it shows some ‘warmth’ and the traces of real things,” he said.
Hikari Yang, 39, started making miniatures at a time in her life when she was feeling low.
She recalled that by the time she completed her first work — a Japanese-styled town of her dreams — she felt “healed” by the process and had forgotten about her troubles.
She set up the FM Dioramas studio in Taoyuan in late 2016 with several partners, maintaining a day job until she was recently able to switch to making models full time.
The group’s portfolio is filled with detailed models featuring real-life or sci-fi scenes that on average take eight to nine months to complete.
Her studio has cultivated a following by giving miniature-making classes across Taiwan and it also creates miniature items that are shipped to fellow modelers around the world.
“People come to our classes to learn to make what we call ‘healing little items’ like a tree in a park. Making the miniature from scratch provides a release of the stress in their busy lives,” Yang said.
Her partner, Chen Shih-jen, 45, said that building dioramas helps take the edge off his full-time computer programming job.
Commissions are varied. One custom order Chen received from a government agency was to recreate a miniature traditional Sediq home.
Another came from a couple who wanted a model of the restaurant they had their first date in.
A more elaborate diorama he built for his own collection contains an environmental message. The futuristic gas station — servicing flying cars in a world where rising oceans have swallowed the land — won a prize in Hungary.
“The work depicts how people would live when the land disappears,” he said. “Climate change and global warming are happening right now and I hope people will cherish the present. What we see as normal resources are limited and could be gone one day.”
‘LOOKED DELICIOUS’: A 51-year-old man accused of starting the gossip said that he was not politically motivated and just wanted to share it with friends A Taichung-based music teacher on Wednesday was questioned for allegedly spreading rumors online that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other officials at a Cabinet meeting had eaten extravagant lunchboxes that cost nearly NT$7,000 each, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said yesterday. The 51-year-old man surnamed Liao (廖) faces charges of contravening the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法) by “spreading rumors in a way that is sufficient to undermine public order and peace,” CIB Seventh Investigation Corps Deputy Captain Hsu Chao-pin (徐釗斌) said. Investigators reviewing social media records to determine where the rumor had started found that Liao’s post on Facebook on Friday
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday approved the resignation of Presidential Office spokesman Ting Yun-kung (丁允恭) following reports about his private life in local media. Ting in a statement earlier in the day said that he had submitted his resignation and it had been accepted by the president. Ting apologized for the trouble the scandal has caused his superiors and everyone concerned, adding that his actions have betrayed the public’s expectations. Ting’s resignation came after the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported that he had relationships with four women at the same time while serving as the director of Kaohsiung’s Information Bureau in 2014, even
‘SMALL-TOWN FEELING’: The advertisement featured a retro-style bathroom complete with a mosaic-tiled bathtub, a bath ladle, and blue-and-white slippers An advertisement promoting Taiwan on Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit system has won two awards, the Tourism Bureau’s Singapore branch, which commissioned the advertisement, said yesterday. The advertisement, which used the theme of a retro-style Taiwanese bathroom, was featured in a subway car in the city-state from October to November last year. It won a silver award in the Outdoor category at this year’s Summit Creative Award, branch director Trust Lin (林信任) said. The advertisement also won a silver award in this year’s Muse Creative Awards, which were presented in April, Lin added. The advertisement promoted Taiwan’s small towns, he said. With
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that it would welcome a visit by the Dalai Lama, but that it might be difficult given the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dalai Lama on Sunday said that he is hoping to visit Taiwan next year “if Beijing allows.” He made the comments in India at the end of a three-day televised Buddhism teaching session to a group of Asian followers. Near the end of the lecture, a moderator thanked the exiled spiritual leader for his teaching, while expressing the hope that it would be possible to visit him again soon. The Dalai Lama