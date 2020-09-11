Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday called on all government ministries to be on heightened alert and crack down on a recent influx of counterfeit masks, while ordering Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) to set up a task force to facilitate interdepartmental communication.
Taiwan stepped up production of masks as early as March, with the government establishing a “national team” of mask manufacturers to secure supply of the vital item to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Masks manufactured by these companies carry the mark “Made in Taiwan” and form part of the nation’s mask rationing program.
Carry Hi-tech Co (加利科技), a member of the national team, was last week accused of importing masks from China and supplying them to the mask rationing program.
Another company, Haw Ping (豪品), was yesterday accused of packaging non-medical-grade masks from China as Taiwan-made medical-grade masks.
Su instructed the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) and the Ministry of Justice to step up efforts to control mask production and ensure their authenticity, saying these incidents have tarnished the nation’s image and placed citizens’ health at risk.
The premier called on central and local government agencies to work together and inspect imported masks for irregularities.
All counterfeit products should be confiscated and disposed of immediately, and the importer heavily fined, he said.
The importer will also be placed on the Executive Yuan’s blacklist and will be constantly monitored, he added.
Going forward, imported masks must carry labels indicating their place of production and whether they are for medical use, Su said.
Mask machines exported from Taiwan are prohibited from including the embossing seal with the phrase “Made in Taiwan,” he said, adding that government agencies should implement the order within a week.
All requests for mask imports must include an import license so the government can keep track of them, the premier said.
Masks issued under the rationing system must carry the marks “Made in Taiwan” and “MD” (medical device), Su said.
Calling for better interdepartmental communication to prevent a recurrence of counterfeit mask incidents, Su said: “We must ensure that the public gets masks that are 100 percent made in Taiwan and have actual medical-grade functions.”
In related news, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday issued a notice stating that all locally manufactured masks must carry the marks “Made in Taiwan” and “MD” starting on Thursday next week.
Locally manufactured masks on the market without these identifying marks must be reclaimed by Dec. 17, the FDA said, adding that surplus masks must be approved by municipal or county bureaus of health before they could be sold.
The words — with a font size of at least 0.4cm — should be embossed no less than 1.5cm from the edge of the mask, the FDA said.
Manufacturers will have to absorb the cost of acquiring the embossing equipment, the FDA said, but added that Su had instructed the MOEA and the MOHW to assist members of the national team to acquire the equipment.
Additional reporting by CNA
‘ABSOLUTELY UNFORGIVABLE’: Tsai said that by allowing Chinese-made masks to enter the mask rationing scheme, Carry Hi-tech had damaged the system’s credibility President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday denounced a local supplier for mixing Chinese-made masks with domestically produced ones, and called for legal action against the company should it be found to have acted illegally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it had discovered a shipment of masks from Carry Hi-tech labeled in simplified Chinese as “Made in Anhui Province.” After an investigation with the Taipei City Field Office of the Investigation Bureau and the New Taipei City Department of Health at the company’s factory in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里), officials found that about
ABOUT 2,000 PATENTS: The university went up 23 places in the annual ranking, thanks to its emphasis on research, the Taipei-based school said National Taiwan University (NTU) was ranked the world’s 97th-best university, the first time it has made the top 100 in the Times Higher Education survey. The London-based magazine’s World University Rankings 2021, which were released on Wednesday, included more than 1,500 institutions from 93 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date. The universities are ranked based on 13 indicators that measure their performance in five main categories: teaching, research, citations, industry outlook and international outlook. With an overall score of 62.3, NTU was the best-performing Taiwanese institution out of 38 local universities that made the list. It
‘A TAIPEI CITIZEN’: The Prague mayor said that Chinese investment in the Czech Republic only amounted to about 0.42 percent of all foreign investment in the nation China’s economic influence in central Europe might be overstated, Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib said yesterday in Taipei, adding that Chinese investments have had a limited effect on the Czech Republic’s GDP. Hrib is part of an 89-member delegation led by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil that ended their six-day visit to Taiwan yesterday. At a news conference coordinated by Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安), Hrib said it was his second time officially visiting Taiwan, adding that he regretted that the trip had not been possible during the tenure of former Czech Senate president Jaroslav Kubera, who passed away in
‘SMALL-TOWN FEELING’: The advertisement featured a retro-style bathroom complete with a mosaic-tiled bathtub, a bath ladle, and blue-and-white slippers An advertisement promoting Taiwan on Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit system has won two awards, the Tourism Bureau’s Singapore branch, which commissioned the advertisement, said yesterday. The advertisement, which used the theme of a retro-style Taiwanese bathroom, was featured in a subway car in the city-state from October to November last year. It won a silver award in the Outdoor category at this year’s Summit Creative Award, branch director Trust Lin (林信任) said. The advertisement also won a silver award in this year’s Muse Creative Awards, which were presented in April, Lin added. The advertisement promoted Taiwan’s small towns, he said. With