Military officials to visit Belgium, Germany next year

By Aaron Tu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





Taiwanese military officials are to attend a security exchange program in Belgium and Germany next year, the Ministry of National Defense’s annual budget for fiscal year 2021 shows.

Military officials are expected to visit the legislative bodies and defense ministries of the countries during the exchange, and meet with officials and academics, the budget report says.

The report, which was last week submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review, says that six ministry representatives are to visit Belgium and Germany to attend the eight-day program, which would cost the ministry an estimated NT$1.03 million (US$34,909).

The funds are listed in the budget as part of the ministry’s strategic planning expenses.

The exchange is expected to bolster relations with the two European countries, and create opportunities for cooperation and further exchanges, the report says.

This is the first time in six years that the ministry has named in its budget report specific countries, other than the US, with which it would conduct exchanges.

Taiwan’s military is familiar with the threat presented by China, which creates an opportunity for deepening exchanges with European countries and the ministry expects the number of exchanges to increase, a source said on Sunday.

Unlike other government agencies, the ministry confirms its budgetary needs before publishing a report and the reported plans are unlikely to change, the source said.

That means the ministry has communicated with Germany and Belgium about the exchange program, they said.

The budget proposal shows that Taiwanese defense officials would also visit the US next year to discuss closer cooperation in the development of strategic capabilities with the Pentagon.

Three defense officials would visit the Pentagon’s Strategic Capabilities Office to discuss ideas and address potential threats, says the budget proposal says.

The office is under the US Department of Defense and is tasked with developing innovative ways to counter emerging threats across all domains, the Pentagon said.

The visit was originally planned for this year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A plan by the ministry to invite serving and retired officers from US Special Forces and Army Special Operations Aviation units to assess Taiwan’s military drills this year was postponed for the same reason.