Taiwanese military officials are to attend a security exchange program in Belgium and Germany next year, the Ministry of National Defense’s annual budget for fiscal year 2021 shows.
Military officials are expected to visit the legislative bodies and defense ministries of the countries during the exchange, and meet with officials and academics, the budget report says.
The report, which was last week submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review, says that six ministry representatives are to visit Belgium and Germany to attend the eight-day program, which would cost the ministry an estimated NT$1.03 million (US$34,909).
The funds are listed in the budget as part of the ministry’s strategic planning expenses.
The exchange is expected to bolster relations with the two European countries, and create opportunities for cooperation and further exchanges, the report says.
This is the first time in six years that the ministry has named in its budget report specific countries, other than the US, with which it would conduct exchanges.
Taiwan’s military is familiar with the threat presented by China, which creates an opportunity for deepening exchanges with European countries and the ministry expects the number of exchanges to increase, a source said on Sunday.
Unlike other government agencies, the ministry confirms its budgetary needs before publishing a report and the reported plans are unlikely to change, the source said.
That means the ministry has communicated with Germany and Belgium about the exchange program, they said.
The budget proposal shows that Taiwanese defense officials would also visit the US next year to discuss closer cooperation in the development of strategic capabilities with the Pentagon.
Three defense officials would visit the Pentagon’s Strategic Capabilities Office to discuss ideas and address potential threats, says the budget proposal says.
The office is under the US Department of Defense and is tasked with developing innovative ways to counter emerging threats across all domains, the Pentagon said.
The visit was originally planned for this year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A plan by the ministry to invite serving and retired officers from US Special Forces and Army Special Operations Aviation units to assess Taiwan’s military drills this year was postponed for the same reason.
‘ABSOLUTELY UNFORGIVABLE’: Tsai said that by allowing Chinese-made masks to enter the mask rationing scheme, Carry Hi-tech had damaged the system’s credibility President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday denounced a local supplier for mixing Chinese-made masks with domestically produced ones, and called for legal action against the company should it be found to have acted illegally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it had discovered a shipment of masks from Carry Hi-tech labeled in simplified Chinese as “Made in Anhui Province.” After an investigation with the Taipei City Field Office of the Investigation Bureau and the New Taipei City Department of Health at the company’s factory in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里), officials found that about
ABOUT 2,000 PATENTS: The university went up 23 places in the annual ranking, thanks to its emphasis on research, the Taipei-based school said National Taiwan University (NTU) was ranked the world’s 97th-best university, the first time it has made the top 100 in the Times Higher Education survey. The London-based magazine’s World University Rankings 2021, which were released on Wednesday, included more than 1,500 institutions from 93 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date. The universities are ranked based on 13 indicators that measure their performance in five main categories: teaching, research, citations, industry outlook and international outlook. With an overall score of 62.3, NTU was the best-performing Taiwanese institution out of 38 local universities that made the list. It
Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil yesterday said that he disliked a comment by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) about the Czech delegation’s visit to Taiwan, adding that countries have their own ways of interpreting China’s “one China” principle. Vystrcil made the remarks at a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei, where he summed up the delegation’s accomplishments. Pressed further about Wang’s remarks — who had said that Vystrcil “crossed the red line” by visiting Taiwan — he said he did not like the expression that Wang used, adding that the delegation had not contravened a
‘A TAIPEI CITIZEN’: The Prague mayor said that Chinese investment in the Czech Republic only amounted to about 0.42 percent of all foreign investment in the nation China’s economic influence in central Europe might be overstated, Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib said yesterday in Taipei, adding that Chinese investments have had a limited effect on the Czech Republic’s GDP. Hrib is part of an 89-member delegation led by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil that ended their six-day visit to Taiwan yesterday. At a news conference coordinated by Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安), Hrib said it was his second time officially visiting Taiwan, adding that he regretted that the trip had not been possible during the tenure of former Czech Senate president Jaroslav Kubera, who passed away in