The Tourism Bureau and Thousand Miles Trail Association, Taiwan yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly launch an international tourism campaign to promote the Tamsui-Kavalan historic trails (淡蘭古道, Danlan Old Trail), which connected Taipei and Yilan during the Qing Dynasty.
The memorandum was signed by association chairman Chang Chang-yi (張長義) and Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Hsi-chung (張錫聰), and was witnessed by Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍).
The Tamsui-Kavalan historic trails were the first trails to be chosen by the Executive Yuan in 2018 to be developed under the National Greenway System, Chang Chang-yi said, adding that the association has organized hiking activities on the trails on the first Saturday of June since 2016.
Photo: Yu Chao-fu, Taipei Times
They have also since become the first pilgrim trails in northern Taiwan, he said.
As the nation’s borders remain virtually closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trails have become popular among hikers, he added.
Lin said that he had gone on a two-day hike along the Tamsui-Kavalan historic trails and believes that they have what it takes to be promoted as a scenic attraction to international tourists.
Photo courtesy of the Tourism and Travel Department
The memorandum would allow the bureau and the association to organize high-quality travel arrangements combining hiking, railway tours and bike tours, which would be made available to participants of the Asian Trails Conference next year, Lin said.
The government also plans to include the Raknus Selu Trail (樟之細路) along Highway No. 3; the Old Sugar Railway Trail; the Central Mountain Range Trail connecting Yilan, Hualien and Nantou counties; and an old trail used by Aborigines in Yilan, Hualien and Taitung counties in the National Greenway System, the association said.
The system would also include a 130km trail connecting Yanshui River (鹽水溪) and Yushan (玉山) — which would be called the Mountain-Sea Trail — and another trail connecting Tainan, Chiayi and Yunlin counties, it added.
Chang Hsi-chung (張錫聰) said that the association officially became a member of the Asian Trails Network and World Trails Network in 2017, adding that it would help upgrade the Raknus Selu Trail and the Mountain-Sea Trail so that they become national greenways.
Taiwan could use many of its historic trails and others to form partnerships with trail networks around the world, he said.
The Tamsui-Kavalan historic trails consist of three main routes. The northern route, which stretches from New Taipei City’s Rueifang District (瑞芳) to Yilan County’s Dali District (大里) and Shihcheng (石城), was built for administrative purposes.
Canadian Presbyterian missionary George Mackay walked part of the trail to carry out his missionary work in Taiwan.
The middle route, which is from Keelung’s Nuannuan District (暖暖) to Yilan County’s Waiao (外澳), was mainly used by farmers. There were many small temples built to worship the gods along the way.
The southern route, which is from Taipei’s Liuzhangli (六張犁) to Yilan’s Jiaosi Township (礁溪), was used mainly by tea merchants.
‘ABSOLUTELY UNFORGIVABLE’: Tsai said that by allowing Chinese-made masks to enter the mask rationing scheme, Carry Hi-tech had damaged the system’s credibility President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday denounced a local supplier for mixing Chinese-made masks with domestically produced ones, and called for legal action against the company should it be found to have acted illegally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it had discovered a shipment of masks from Carry Hi-tech labeled in simplified Chinese as “Made in Anhui Province.” After an investigation with the Taipei City Field Office of the Investigation Bureau and the New Taipei City Department of Health at the company’s factory in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里), officials found that about
ABOUT 2,000 PATENTS: The university went up 23 places in the annual ranking, thanks to its emphasis on research, the Taipei-based school said National Taiwan University (NTU) was ranked the world’s 97th-best university, the first time it has made the top 100 in the Times Higher Education survey. The London-based magazine’s World University Rankings 2021, which were released on Wednesday, included more than 1,500 institutions from 93 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date. The universities are ranked based on 13 indicators that measure their performance in five main categories: teaching, research, citations, industry outlook and international outlook. With an overall score of 62.3, NTU was the best-performing Taiwanese institution out of 38 local universities that made the list. It
Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil yesterday said that he disliked a comment by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) about the Czech delegation’s visit to Taiwan, adding that countries have their own ways of interpreting China’s “one China” principle. Vystrcil made the remarks at a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei, where he summed up the delegation’s accomplishments. Pressed further about Wang’s remarks — who had said that Vystrcil “crossed the red line” by visiting Taiwan — he said he did not like the expression that Wang used, adding that the delegation had not contravened a
‘A TAIPEI CITIZEN’: The Prague mayor said that Chinese investment in the Czech Republic only amounted to about 0.42 percent of all foreign investment in the nation China’s economic influence in central Europe might be overstated, Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib said yesterday in Taipei, adding that Chinese investments have had a limited effect on the Czech Republic’s GDP. Hrib is part of an 89-member delegation led by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil that ended their six-day visit to Taiwan yesterday. At a news conference coordinated by Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安), Hrib said it was his second time officially visiting Taiwan, adding that he regretted that the trip had not been possible during the tenure of former Czech Senate president Jaroslav Kubera, who passed away in